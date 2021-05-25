Burnaby RCMP are holding a public seminar to address the escalating gang violence that has hit the Metro Vancouver community.

On Tuesday morning, the force is inviting members of the public to take part in a webinar to address the latest violence, and join a community discussion.

Cpl. Brett Cunningham says the seminar is intended for local residents and workers to speak about their concerns about gang violence in the city, and other safety concerns people in the community may be having.

Members of the Burnaby Gang Enforcement Team, Victim Services Unit & Crime Prevention Unit will take part in the discussion.

The seminar starts at 10 am and can be joined here.

Gang violence in Burnaby

The city has been hit by a rash of incidents linked to gangs in the past few weeks, sparking public safety concerns.

On May 13, a 23 year old man was shot dead in the parking lot of the Market Crossing shopping centre.

The victim was Jaskeert Kalkat, who was known to police and known to be affiliated with gang activity. IHIT said two other injured people – a man and a woman – who were shot at the same time in the brazen incident were also targeted.

And only a few days before, Toni Dalipi, 19, was fatally shot in Burnaby as he left a business on 6 Avenue. He was shot “multiple times,” and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

An innocent bystander “in the wrong place at the wrong time” was also shot during the incident, according to IHIT.

On May 18, an alleged gang associate was arrested with a loaded handgun in the parking lot of Metropolis at Metrotown.