Alleged gang member arrested with loaded gun at Metropolis at Metrotown

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said a man with alleged gang affiliation, and in possession of a loaded firearm, was arrested at Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby on Tuesday.

In a release, police said that at 3:40 pm, Transit Police officers stopped suspected gang member Luis Manuel Baez in the parking lot of Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby, “for openly smoking marijuana” in a location contrary to the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

“While speaking with officers, Baez suddenly took off running and was able to get in the driver’s seat of a car parked nearby,” said Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton.

Hampton said a brief struggle ensued as Baez attempted to start the car. The officers were eventually able to remove Baez from the vehicle, although the struggle continued.

During the altercation, officers saw Baez “remove a handgun from his waistband and discard it under a parked car,” said Hampton. “The firearm was a loaded, semi-automatic .45 calibre handgun.

Now, 33-year-old Baez, a Surrey resident who is well-known to police, has been charged with one count of obstruction along with multiple firearms offences.

He has been remanded in custody, with a court date yet to be determined.

“Bringing an end to gang violence is an ongoing concerted effort by all Lower Mainland municipal and RCMP police agencies,” said Hampton. “We are happy to have taken another firearm off the streets and out of the hands of an alleged gang member.”