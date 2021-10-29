Best congee in Vancouver to try at least once

What time is it? It’s congee time!

No really, what better way to enjoy Vancouver’s fall weather than with a big bowl of comforting congee?

Congee is a super versatile dish that can be made to satisfy both sweet and savoury cravings. It’s a pudding-like porridge made from rice that’s largely eaten across Asia.

Thankfully, there are loads of places in Vancouver where you can find high-quality and tasty congee to fulfill your deepest rice-related desire.

Here are seven places to get top-notch congee in Vancouver.

This restaurant eats, sleeps, and breathes congee, serving it up for breakfast, lunch and dinner! They are the first restaurant to offer a custom congee pot in Vancouver, according to their official website. You can choose your own ingredients from a variety of veggies, meats, and garnishes, and then craft your congee exactly to your liking. Some of their menu congee dishes include fish fillet and minced beef and pork.

Address: 150 9020 Capstan Way, Richmond

Phone: 604-278-0077

This family-owned restaurant has over 25 congee flavours for you to choose from, including a Canadian-style sampan congee that’s made with shredded pork, and their House Special that’s made with prawns, scallop, squid, fish, and mushroom. Talk about a mouthful!

Address: #1021 88 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3311

Double Double is a crowd favourite for a bowl of comforting congee, and they offer almost 30 different variations! You can find classic flavours like sweet corn on their menu, as well as unique options like dried fish and peanuts, or meatballs.

Address: 4600 No. 3 Road Unit 128, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-3345

Kwong Chow Congee & Noodle House

Kwong Chow has dozens of congee dishes on their menu, including their specialty chicken congee and their century egg and lean pork congee. They also have the option to buy a large serving that feeds four to six people.

Address: 3163 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604- 876-8520

Chinese mushroom and prawn congee? Check. Sliced beef and fish congee? Check. House Special seafood congee? Also check, plus so much more.

Address: 3313 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-435-6670

This 24 hour restaurant serves up an impressive variety of congee, including everything from plain to vegetarian and seafood, to assorted meats, and so much more. The preserved egg and shredded pork congee is a popular choice, along with the fish fillet congee.

Address: Unit 812-5300 No.3 Road, Richmond (Lansdowne Shopping Centre)

Phone: 604-278-7700 or 604-279-0002

New Town Bakery has been operating since 1980, specializing in savoury congee with a wide variety of options to choose from. That includes BBQ duck, pork liver, prawns, and so much more! Plus, they have two locations to serve you best.

Address: 148 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-7835

Address: #7 – 10302 City Parkway, Surrey

Phone: 604-588-1828

