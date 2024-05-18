8 budget-friendly craft classes in Metro Vancouver

Looking to unleash your creativity? Check out these budget-friendly classes throughout Metro Vancouver. They offer unique and enjoyable DIY workshops for you and your friends to dive into.

Whether you’re aiming to jazz up date night or impress your friends, there are cute and fun activities that are sure to make it on the ‘gram.

Head over to Granville Island to create your own beaded accessories at Beadworks. Bring a friend along to make the cutest matching bracelets for you both to wear. Finish the day off with a stroll around the market and some drinks on a patio. All jewelry making ends at 4:30 pm, so be sure to get there with enough time to craft!

Location: 5-1666 Johnston Street at Granville Island

Price: $1.99+ base rate for elastic, charms are extra

Take a spin at pottery with your friends at HiDe’s ceramic shop, perfect for beginners. Whether you opt for regular classes or the 80-minute drop-in session, you’re bound to leave with a beautiful creation.

Location: 2368 Alberta Street, Vancouver

Price: $57+

With over 60 different fragrances and colours, Soigné has the perfect candle-making class for you and your friends to enjoy. The workshop is two hours long and includes two pure soy candles.

Location: 393 Powell Street, Vancouver

Price: $60, Groupon options available

Spice up date night with this fun activity bound to leave you smelling amazing. Join the perfume-making class at Daydream Lab, where you select your bottle, explore an array of scents, and add elegant finishing touches to craft your own signature fragrance. It’s a sensory adventure you won’t want to miss!

Location: 3851 Jacombs Road #100, Richmond

Price: $89+

U paint I fire has a wide selection of ceramics ready to paint — all within reasonable price ranges. Drop in anytime and meet John, the friendly owner who makes all the pieces in-house, to paint your own mugs and bowls to take home.

Location: 3632 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Price: $15+

Meow Handmade is home to the most adorable charms, including Sanrio characters. Head over to Richmond to create your own phone strap, selecting from an array of charms. If you want to do more, they also offer phone and AirPods case bedazzling. Be sure to DM them on Instagram to book an appointment.

Location: 4000 No. 3 Road #2230, Richmond

Price: $18+

Alongside their candle workshops, Soigné offers affordable coin ring-making classes at its studio. Be sure to check its site for what coins to bring along during your workshop.

Location: 393 Powell Street, Vancouver

Price: $80, promo options available

Be sure to keep an eye out for dates on The Soap Dispensary’s affordable soap-making workshops! For $45, you get to take home a new skill, a recipe, and two bars of soap. They post dates and detailed information on their Instagram regarding various classes offered at their location.

Location: 3718 Main Street, Vancouver

Price: $45

Adorable and stylish rugs have taken social media by storm, and now you can craft your unique design at Tata Tufting. Be sure to call them to reserve your spot.

While it may not be the cheapest option on our list, rug making is a great skill to learn and sure to be loads of fun. Pick from a selection of sizes and get to tufting!

Location: 4989 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Price: $119+

Tel: (236) 882 1806

Whether it’s beads, ceramics, or fragrances, there’s a DIY adventure waiting for you in Metro Vancouver.