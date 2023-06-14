These Canadian DIY-ers are inspiring our next outdoor patio project in style

It’s officially patio season in Canada and that means it’s time to spruce up our outdoor digs, which you can do through your very own DIY patio project. Taking some fun and creative time now will prepare you for the months of cocktail parties, barbecues, and garden soirees ahead!

Lucky for us, we caught up with two Canadian DIY-ers to see how they knocked out their patio projects for this season with a little help from The Home Depot Canada.

Known as OneFortyFour in the DIY scene, Nada is a Calgary-based self-taught DIY-er who gave her outdoor space a makeover with a new coat of paint and some stylish decor pieces to bring it all together.

The viral Toronto-based AuntySkates, Oorbee Roy, who runs both free and paid backyard skateboarding lessons for the GTA community, also upgraded her outdoor space for the summer. Thanks to The Home Depot Canada, a newly expanded skate ramp will immensely help her sessions and students.

Easy deck updating

For her DIY project, Nada updated her deck into a modern and inviting space for friends and family. And with huge savings and free delivery for patio products until June 30 from The Home Depot Canada, this project was easy on her time and wallet.

First up, Nada rented a Drum Floor Sander, through The Home Depot Canada’s rental service department, to sand the deck floors and prepare them for a coat of paint and primer. For the latter, Nada selected BEHR Premium Porch and Patio Paint and Primer in One, in the shade #6060 Ultra Pure White.

An excellent choice for both exterior and interior use, this BEHR product provides a durable coat for concrete and wooden surfaces. It’s easy to maintain and apply, and it’s resistant to scuffing, peeling, and scratching.

With the deck out of the way, Nada elevated her space by picking out some trendy outdoor pieces, including a large pot planter from the Tangerine Mirror Company and metal side stool from Hampton Bay.

Planters are a simple way to bring in some greenery to an outdoor spot without the work of an entire garden, while the black side table will bring some contrast against the white flooring.

Ramping it up

As for Oorbee and her new skate ramp, just a couple of simple products helped expand her existing structure and provide her students with more space to learn.

To connect the many pieces of plywood and pipes for the structure of the ramp, Oorbee picked up the very handy RYOBI 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit, exclusively available at The Home Depot Canada.

A highly sought-after multi-tool, the RYOBI 18V ONE combines multiple drills and drivers, a circular saw, LED work light, a reciprocating saw, and many more perks.

And to pump the tunes and get funky, she also grabbed the RYOBI ONE+ Speaker with Bluetooth Wireless Technology, perfect for outdoor use, this speaker provides a crisp sound, 125 feet of Bluetooth, and a 10-hour battery life.

Now that you’ve got some inspo, it’s your turn to take on a rewarding DIY patio project and go from “do” to “done” — whether you want a deck update, to build a fire pit, or you’re looking for ideas for smaller outdoor spaces and decor inspo, a stop at The Home Depot Canada should be first on your list.

With tools, expert advice, tutorials, furniture and landscaping products, your new outdoor oasis is just a trip away, no matter the size of your space.

Plus, The Home Depot Canada’s tips and tutorials can give you remote guidance on a range of projects, including The Home Depot Canada’s 2023 Spring/Summer Look Book, which brings a bunch of options together for some visual inspiration if you’re not sure where to start.

Whatever your dreams or style are, The Home Depot Canada is your one-stop-shop for all things patio. Now go forth, and DIY!