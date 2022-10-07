DIY in YVR: 5 crafts to do around Metro Vancouver to exercise your right brain

If you’re looking for a fun way to stay indoors and embrace your creative side, we have some ideas.

The Metro Vancouver area seems to have no shortage of ways to bring out your inner child.

So if you’re looking for a fun group activity or a solo date, here are some cute, fun, and TikTok-worthy places to make a DIY keepsake.

Paint pottery

Pottery seems to be one of the most popular hobbies to pick up lately.

But, if you’re a little too nervous about jumping in and throwing down, you can take baby steps and paint ceramic pieces at U Paint I Fire.

Address: 3632 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Decorate your phone case

This is the cutest mini DIY project you can do in Metro Vancouver.

Meow Handmade in Richmond offers adorable charms to decorate your phone which will probably lead to people constantly asking you, “Where did you get that case?”

Address: Aberdeen Square, No. 3 road #3155, Richmond

Design a t-shirt

Ever wanted a custom t-shirt?

Many spaces in the region work for you, but No Emo Art Space in Richmond lets you try your hand at it.

Bring your own shirt or purchase one at the store to design and press to create your custom designs.

There are charms and patches to add on your new favourite and personalized top as well.



Address: 2190 Aberdeen Square, Richmond

Make your own hard seltzer

Okay, so have you ever tried making your own boozy seltzer?

Well, in New Westminster you can!

New Westminster’s Wine Factory offers straightforward wine-making kits, but it also offers sessions to make your own hard bubbles.

This project takes a bit longer than the rest on this list, but we believe it’s worth waiting to present your next house guests with your very own hard seltzer.

Address: 649 Front Street, New Westminster

Design a Turkish mosaic lamp

The Mosaic Art Studio is a unique art studio where you can learn the art of making a traditional Turkish mosaic lamp.

The traditional handicraft workshops allow folks to cultivate their inner artists and “substantialize the cultural experiences.”

Address: 332 Columbia Street, New Westminster

With files from Daryn Wright