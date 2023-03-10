3 brand-new weekend brunch menus to try in Vancouver

Calling all brunch lovers! There are a handful of new, must-try mid-morning and mid-day menus launching soon that we need to draw your attention to.

From spectacular spreads to delightful features, here are three brand-new weekend brunch menus to try in Vancouver.

Hot on the heels of its official opening, this new Vancouver restaurant is launching a tantalizing weekend brunch service.

Starting this Saturday, the premium-casual West Point Grey spot will officially launch a menu of eats showcasing sustainable, regional, and seasonal ingredients.

Think dishes like a Crab Cake Benedict, Chicken & Waffles, and Duck Confit Cassoulet alongside drinks such as the Wildlight Caesar and the Sunday Spritz, made with a combo of sparkling wine, Aperol, soda, and Campari.

You can enjoy this menu Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am until 2 pm.

Address: 107-5380 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-915-0722

El Camino’s

This casual neighbourhood cantina is launching some brand-new food and beverage features for weekend brunch tomorrow.

Available from 10 am to 2:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, folks can find plates like Huevos Rancheros, Chilaquiles, Poblano Breakfast Tacos, and even Canela French Toast up for order here.

For brunch drinks expect features like Build-Your-Own-Mimosa Kits, Micheladas, and classic Caesars to name a few.

Address: 3250 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-6246

Downlow Burgers doesn’t do anything small, so it’s only fitting its new “Brunch-ish” menu offers one seriously mega Caesar.

Starting this weekend, the Caesar On The Downlow will be available Saturdays and Sundays at The American from noon to 4 pm, along with a stellar spread of mid-morning inspired comfort eats.

Bites on this fresh menu include a selection of handhelds like the Breakfast Sando, The Americana, and the Always Sunday Sando made with pickle-brined crispy fried chicken. All sandwiches can be topped with an egg for an extra charge.

Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver

