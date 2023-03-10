Downlow Burgers doesn’t do anything small, so it’s only fitting its new “Brunch-ish” menu offers one seriously mega Caesar.

Starting this weekend, the Caesar On The Downlow will be available Saturdays and Sundays at The American from noon to 4 pm along with a stellar spread of mid-morning inspired comfort eats.

Bites on this fresh menu include a selection of handhelds like the Breakfast Sando, The Americana, and the Always Sunday Sando made with pickle-brined crispy fried chicken. All sandwiches can be topped with an egg for an extra charge.

There are also chicken tenders and Loaded Tots on the menu.

The latter is made with chopped sausage patty, bacon, cheddar, a fried egg, maple mustard sauce, shredduce, and tomato.

There will also be some plant-based options available upon request.

For the Caesars here, which is essentially a boozy beverage and a “snack,” the Caesar On The Downlow comes with your choice of Fried Chicken Tenders or a Single Cheeseburger.

Folks can also create their own concoction with a variety of toppings including tenders, burgers, chicken wings, and tots, or opt for the regular original drink in its simplest form.

If you’re hankering for a libation outside the realm of Caesars, the Brunch-ish menu offers pitchers of mimosa, sangria, and Aperol spritz.

Whether you’re looking to get a hangover or soak one up, we think this new mid-day brunch menu is definitely a must-hit.

It all kicks off this weekend from noon to 4 pm. Be sure to check it out!

Downlow Burgers at The American

Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram