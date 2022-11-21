There is some bad news for Canadian fans of the popular Bugles snack food.

It looks like the cone-shaped corn chip snack is no longer available in Canada.

The brand that’s owned by General Mills confirmed on Twitter that its “products are no longer available in Canada.”

Hi there, so sorry! Unfortunately, our products are no longer available in Canada. But we’ll let the team aware of your interest. Thanks! — Bugles (@buglesofficial) November 14, 2022

The popular snack recently turned 50 years old, but this news doesn’t feel like much cause for celebration.

At least Canada has a long list of delicious Doritos options.

Known for being cone-shaped, or “finger hats,” there were many flavours we were seeing to seeing on the shelves, like Nacho Cheese and ranch.

When asked about the disappearance of the product in Canada, Bugles did comment via Twitter that it would take note of the interest in Canadians looking for it.

This isn’t the first time the product was discontinued in Canada. Back in 2010, the product was pulled from the shelves due to a decrease in demand. They were brought back the next year, so maybe there is still hope for a return.

Dished has reached out to General Mills for comment, so stay tuned for updates.