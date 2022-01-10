Vancouver's "Anastasia" performances rescheduled for 2023

Hold onto your tickets, Vancouver. After being set to become the first Broadway musical to return to the city since the start of the pandemic, Anastasia has been delayed by a year.

The Broadway Across Canada (BAC) show was originally scheduled to run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from January 18 to 23, but on December 19, 2021, the performances were postponed in accordance with revised provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

BAC announced Monday that Anastasia‘s Vancouver shows will now run from March 7 to 12, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broadway Across Canada (@bactouring)

You might also like: 15 things to do in Vancouver this week: January 10 to 16

Soar over Taiwan at FlyOver Canada this Lunar New Year

A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Vancouver in February

“While we are of course disappointed that Anastasia couldn’t open in Vancouver this month as planned, the well-being of our patrons, artists, staff and global community remains our utmost priority. We look forward to being back together at the theatre, very soon,” said Shana Levin, Vice President, Broadway Across Canada, in a release.

All tickets purchased through Broadway Across Canada/Ticketmaster will be automatically updated to the new dates; no action is required.

Those who purchased through a third party will need to contact their point of purchase directly for options. Current ticket holders who cannot accommodate the new dates should contact their original point of purchase.

Broadway Across Canada’s long-awaited return to Vancouver will now take place this spring, when Hamilton takes over the Queen Elizabeth Theatre stage from May 24 to June 19.