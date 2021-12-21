Musical "Anastasia" Vancouver shows postponed due to Omicron concerns

Theatre fans will have to wait a little while longer to see the return of Broadway musicals to Vancouver.

Broadway Across Canada (BAC) announced over the weekend the postponement of the musical Anastasia at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, originally slated to run from January 18 to 23.

The postponement of the performances was due to the new rules and restrictions the provincial government brought in on Friday, December 17. It would have been the first Broadway show to return to Vancouver since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broadway Across Canada (@bactouring)

BAC made the announcement on social media over the weekend.

“As announced by the BC government on Friday, capacities for events at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver including Anastasia, have been reduced to 50%, beginning December 20, 2021 through January 31, 2022. In order to respect the current guidelines, set by the government, we will unfortunately need to postpone our engagement of Anastasia, which was set to open on January 18th. While we are terribly disappointed for our patrons, we stand alongside our community to prioritize public health and curb the spread of COVID-19. Please hold on to your tickets, more information will be forthcoming shortly. We appreciate your patience.”

Anastasia is a dazzling show that transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

New dates for Anastasia have not been announced yet by BAC.

A number of other events in Vancouver have been affected by the COVID-19 measures announced by the BC government. Bryan Adams’ New Year’s Eve show at Rogers Arena was cancelled, while Dave Chappelle’s performance on January 1 has now been rescheduled to April 2022.

Additional new COVID-19 measures were announced today by the provincial health officer.