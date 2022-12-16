Just a couple of weeks ago, the long-awaited Brightside finally opened its doors in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

The café-turned-cocktail-bar comes to us from the folks behind Just Another Coffee Shop, the pop-up concept that was at the same 3040 West Broadway address prior.

Brightside is a more permanent business endeavor, though, and with its stylish interiors designed by Vancouver powerhouse Studio Roslyn, we’re happy it’s sticking around.

Step into Brightside and you’re greeted by sunny yellow gingham tabletops, sculptural floral arrangements, avocado green booths, and – maybe our favourite design aspect – vintage pink sun umbrellas, hanging from above.

Being inside feels a bit like hanging out in a café on the Italian Amalfi coast – a feeling we’d love to foster all winter long, thank you very much.

The space is already cool, but Brightside also has a great coffee and pastry program worth boasting about, too.

During the day until three, patrons can grab espresso drinks and other café beverages alongside pastries by Sabine Thorson, a former baker at Livia. While the offerings rotate based on the day, expect sweets like pear danishes, Pastelillo de Guayaba, ginger rye cookies, lemon poppyseed loaf, and quince cake.

The café also has a limited menu of breakfast and lunch offerings, with items like the All-Day Bowl (a grain bowl with beet yogurt, fried halloumi, and pickles) and a Raclette Tuna Melt.

Newly launched this week is Brightside’s happy hour, when the daytime menu flips over and you can order a selection of cocktails, glasses of wine, “various cans,” and some small plates – only available from Wednesdays to Sundays.

The drink options rotate depending on the day, with cocktails like a Signature Espresso Martini and a Brightside Hot Toddy on offer. We opted for the Negroni Spagliato (because of course) as well as a couple of the snack offerings.

We were also told that Brightside will be working to bring in more natural wine offerings and looking to expand its evening menu over the coming months.

Always a sucker for marinated olives, Brightside’s are served in a generously-sized glass and are definitely a great option for fellow olive lovers.

We also highly recommend the Korean Duck Drummettes and hope they stick around on the menu for a while. The tender drumettes are served with a sticky, slighty spicy Korean-inspired sauce and pickled carrot slivers, and go particularly well with a glass of red wine.

With several different spots for seating, including some windows seating, a couple of couches, and tables for two, Brightside is a fantastic under-the-radar spot for an after-work drink or afternoon nibble.

Brightside is currently open daily from 8 am to 4 pm, with happy hour from Wednesday to Sunday from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Address: 3040 West Broadway, Vancouver

