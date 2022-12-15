Back in August, On & Off Kitchen and Bar opened its doors in Coquitlam, offering elevated brunch in a stylish setting.

Now, the restaurant is finally set to introduce its dinner menu, liquor offerings, and new hours – something that has been in the works for some time.

On & Off, located at 2662 Austin Avenue, has been operating in soft-opening mode for its brunch service over the last few months, but as of today, it’ll start offering both dinner and liquor options too.

As for the menu, expect dishes like Charred Radicchio, ‘Nujda Ragu, Roasted Racks of Lamb, and Dark Ale Beef Short Ribs.

On & Off’s dinner menu also includes some great shareable plates, like currywurst, truffle fries, and options for cheese and charcuterie platters – all of which will be available for its late-night menu too.

As for its liquor program, an impressive lineup of cocktails (think classics like the Negroni alongside new-school interpretations like the Papa’s Mai Tai and a Matcha Gimlet), as well as beer, cider, and wine are on offer.

Both On & Off’s menu and interiors are European-inspired, and it aims to be a place that is “bright and lively, with plenty of natural light” during the day and becomes “relaxed and romantic” with “dimmed lights and jazz music” at night, according to its website.

For now, the dinner service is in a soft opening mode. You’ll find On & Off open for brunch daily from 9 am to 3 pm and for dinner from 6 pm to midnight, starting today.

Address: 2662 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam

