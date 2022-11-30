Four Vancouver restaurants named on La Liste's World's Best Restaurants
If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the last couple of months, it’s that Vancouver’s restaurant scene is really shining lately – and the world is taking notice.
From Michelin-rated restaurants to topping the list of Canada’s Best 100 Restaurants for 2022, it’s clear that Vancouver’s restaurants are having a moment.
Now, several have been recognized on La Liste’s World’s Best Restaurant Selection for 2023.
La Liste, a France-based awards program, is comprised of an international advisory board that compiles information based on guidebooks, media publications, and millions of online reviews in order to present a list of the very best of the best around the world.
The full list has just been revealed, with 21 Canadian restaurants ranking – among them, four Vancouver spots scored highly.
Published on Main – which has performed highly on nearly every awards program released over the last year and, as a result, has become the darling of Vancouver’s restaurant scene – scored the highest on La Liste’s international ranking, with an 88 out of a possible 100.
St. Lawrence garnered a score of 83, Hawksworth with 78, and L’Abattoir with 75.5.
No other BC restaurants made the cut.
Several Toronto restaurants made the list, as well as a few in Montreal and Alberta.
You can view all of the Canadian winners on the complete list, or on La Liste’s website.