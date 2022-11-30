If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the last couple of months, it’s that Vancouver’s restaurant scene is really shining lately – and the world is taking notice.

From Michelin-rated restaurants to topping the list of Canada’s Best 100 Restaurants for 2022, it’s clear that Vancouver’s restaurants are having a moment.

Now, several have been recognized on La Liste’s World’s Best Restaurant Selection for 2023.

La Liste, a France-based awards program, is comprised of an international advisory board that compiles information based on guidebooks, media publications, and millions of online reviews in order to present a list of the very best of the best around the world.

The full list has just been revealed, with 21 Canadian restaurants ranking – among them, four Vancouver spots scored highly.

Published on Main – which has performed highly on nearly every awards program released over the last year and, as a result, has become the darling of Vancouver’s restaurant scene – scored the highest on La Liste’s international ranking, with an 88 out of a possible 100.

St. Lawrence garnered a score of 83, Hawksworth with 78, and L’Abattoir with 75.5.

No other BC restaurants made the cut.

Several Toronto restaurants made the list, as well as a few in Montreal and Alberta.

You can view all of the Canadian winners on the complete list, or on La Liste’s website.