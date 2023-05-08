Unnamed restaurant to launch in former Kent's Kitchen space soon

It might not have a name just yet, but the concept taking over the former Kent’s Kitchen space in Chinatown certainly has our attention.

Dished connected with the owner of the unnamed destination set to open at 232 Keefer Street to learn more about what we can expect.

Earlier, we shared the details of the contest this business is running, asking the community to help name the eatery.

Aside from the contest, here’s what we know.

We’re told that the new restaurant will be takeout only. It will offer fairly-priced, good-quality eats served with a side of friendly service.

Owners say they will aim to pay homage to the space’s predecessor by following Kent’s “business style” and will keep “most of the menu” in addition to creating new dishes for customers as well.

Dished is told once the contest closes and a name is chosen, a website and social handles will follow.

Until then, we can expect this concept to open sometime this month, tentatively.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted as things progress with this one. Stay tuned!