Things have been rough lately for one New Westminster cafe and bar.

Moodswing, formerly known as Old Crow Coffee, is a cafe-by-day, cocktail-bar-by-night located along Front Street.

This week, the 655 Front Street business shared on its Instagram account that it has been struggling financially for some time now and is in need of some support from the public – otherwise, it will be forced to close.

“Between the pandemic, major 2+ year construction right out front, and now a massive electrical issue that requires us to massively overhaul our buildings power, it’s looking more difficult than when we first opened up as Old Crow Coffee all those years ago,” Moodswing’s post explains.

The cafe/bar has set up a GoFundMe page and is seeking a total of $80,000 – $25,000 of which will go to the power upgrades and related costs, while the remainder will “be used to settle our debts incurred through the pandemic and to pay back our suppliers who have been incredibly generous to us through all of this.”

Run by Li Johnstone, Stephanie Vu and Ricky Castanedo Laredo, Moodswing is just one of several independent businesses along Front Street that have been struggling due to ongoing construction in the area.

“We are saddened and disheartened by the treacherous condition so many independent businesses have been thrust into. We feel for them because we are so aware that the struggle is real right now,” the GoFundMe page says. “We’ve been a proud part of the New West community for 10 years, but we won’t be able to make that call anymore without some extra support.”

You can donate to Moodswing’s cause and learn more about the community business through its GoFundMe page.