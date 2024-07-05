We love Vancouver cafes and Asian food markets here at Dished, so we’re doubly excited about this new spot that combines the two.

Bona Market & Café opened its doors at the start of May and has been serving up tasty treats ever since.

“Explore our café-meets-Asian-market concept, where you can dive into Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and Thai goodies,” shared the store on its Instagram. “Sip on local brews or opt for our Asian-inspired teas. Don’t miss out on our grab-and-go treats like onigiri and freshly baked bread.”

Drinks on the menu include iced tea lattes from Paragon Tea Room, alongside other tasty beverages like its summer feature Sparkling Pandan Lemonade.

Those looking for more substantial eats can enjoy Bona’s bento boxes, which are made fresh daily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bona Market & Café (@bona_market_cafe)

You’ll, of course, be able to find an assortment of all kinds of Asian snacks as well.

Are you planning on checking out this new Asian market and cafe? Let us know in the comments.

Bona Market

Address: 7963 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok