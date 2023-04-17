5 Vancouver cafes and restaurants that are committed to sustainability

Our city is blessed with many amazing cafes and Vancouverites are known for loving their coffee.

With Earth Day around the corner, it’s worth it to make some more thoughtful choices when it comes to buying a cuppa Joe.

Some of our city’s greenest cafes didn’t survive the pandemic, so consider supporting a local spot that is committed to green when you can.

Here are five cafes in Vancouver that have commendable sustainable initiatives.

Agro Roasters is a family-owned roastery in the heart of East Vancouver. For every product it sells, it donates a percentage towards vetted impact programs that will remove twice as much plastic waste from the environment as the shop creates from its packaging and daily operations.

This not only reduces plastic use in many ways, but the partnership with rePurpose Global allows Agro Roasters to fund recycling initiatives and support ethical wages for marginalized waste workers in Bekasi, Indonesia.

Address: 1359 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-785-5447

Eternal Abundance is committed to only serving vegan, organic, and locally-sourced foods. It is proud to seek out direct purchasing relationships with local farmers and artisan producers in the surrounding areas.

In addition to serving food and coffee, Eternal Abundance also has a marketplace that further reflects its philosophy. Sign up for food preparation classes on preparing raw and cooked plant-based meals or attend one of its numerous community events.

Address: 1025 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-707-0088

A newcomer on the scene, Feast and Fallow is a place to enjoy organic baked goods, coffee, and attend after-hour workshops on the slow food movement.

“What they produce and how we produce it is super important to us,” says founder Stevan Markovich. The company is non-profit, and as it continues to grow its connections with buying from local farms have only grown as well.

Address: 305 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-723-3433

A true staple in Vancouver’s health-food scene, Aphrodite’s Organic Cafe has stood the test of time. Founder Allan Christian went from a corporate career to focus his energy on supporting Glen Valley Organic Farm Co-Op by helping them raise money to keep the farm running.

This farm was the birthplace of the produce that stocked Aphrodite’s Organic Cafe. Now, Allan’s daughter Peggy Vogler continues this farm-to-table legacy. During the summer, Aphrodite’s produce comes directly from micro-farms like Glen Valley Farm Co-op, Zeebroff Organic Farm, Rehoboth Farms, Olera Farms, Sole Food Street Farm, and Discovery Organics.

Address: 3605 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-8308

To vegan and vegetarian enthusiasts, The Naam needs to introduction. This Kitsilano staple has truly stood the test of time and pioneered the green movement in restaurants here in Vancouver since it opened in 1968.

The Naam is the only remaining original natural foods business from the 1960s in Kitsilano. During its initial years, The Naam was part natural foods store, part restaurant. It also served as a community hub where like-minded anti-war activists and advocates of Greenpeace would frequent. Today, it still serves organic and locally made tofu and tempeh, organic Yukon Gold potatoes from the Fraser Valley, and so much more.

Address: 2724 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-738-7151

