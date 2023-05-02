We love a hidden spot in the city, especially when it happens to offer Indian-style street snacks.

Dilli Heights Chai Cafe & Bistro is a relatively new spot in downtown Vancouver, having just opened at the end of December.

Located downstairs at 436 Richards Street, Dilli Heights bills itself as a “Delhi-themed” cafe and bistro, offering dishes like samosa chaat, chicken momos, pav bhaji, rice bowls, sandwiches, and burgers, all with Indian flavours and ingredients.

The prices here are very reasonable, too, as nearly everything on the menu is under $10, save for its larger rice bowl offerings.

Dilli Heights also has a selection of chai, including cardamom, ginger, and masala varieties, in addition to its signature “shakes and coolers,” which include drinks like a cold coffee frappe, mango milkshake, and lychee mojito, to name a few.

This spot isn’t immediately visible from the street, and you’ll have to head down a flight of stairs to get there, but it’s worth checking out for its affordable, shareable snacks and filling eats.

Dilli Heights is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm.

Address: 436 Richards Street, Vancouver

