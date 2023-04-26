Thios in the West End has closed after barely a year of being open
Apr 26 2023, 6:10 pm
It seems no corner of the city is immune to the wave of restaurant closures hitting Vancouver right now, as one West End spot has just joined the growing list.
Thios, a fast casual Greek restaurant located at 1061 Denman Street, opened last April but seems to have already closed its doors for good.
While the restaurant has yet to make a public announcement about its closure, its windows have been papered over with only a brief note informing the neighbourhood of the news.
“Sorry we’re closed, thank you for your support!” the handwritten note reads.
Thios has also been marked as “Permanently closed” on Google Maps.