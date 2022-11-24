Vancouver’s new spot for sweet treats and sips officially opens its doors this weekend: Boketto Tea Bar.

Located at 3471 Sawmill Crescent in the city’s River District, Boketto has been a long-awaited addition to the neighbourhood.

Folks can expect a menu of bubble tea, bubble waffles, and organic soft serve here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boketto Tea Bar (@thebokettolife)

The new sweet spot will be celebrating its grand opening Saturday, November 26 at 11 am. Be sure to pop by and say hello!

The River District promises to be a great foodie destination soon, as concepts like Lucky Taco, Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba, and Bufala are slated to open in the area as well.

Boketto Tea Bar

Address: 3471 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver

Instagram