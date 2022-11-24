Boketto Tea Bar: New spot for bubble tea, sweet treats, and soft serve opens soon
Nov 24 2022, 10:51 pm
Vancouver’s new spot for sweet treats and sips officially opens its doors this weekend: Boketto Tea Bar.
Located at 3471 Sawmill Crescent in the city’s River District, Boketto has been a long-awaited addition to the neighbourhood.
Folks can expect a menu of bubble tea, bubble waffles, and organic soft serve here.
View this post on Instagram
The new sweet spot will be celebrating its grand opening Saturday, November 26 at 11 am. Be sure to pop by and say hello!
The River District promises to be a great foodie destination soon, as concepts like Lucky Taco, Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba, and Bufala are slated to open in the area as well.
Boketto Tea Bar
Address: 3471 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver