Blackhawks looking at Canucks assistant for their head coaching job

The Vancouver Canucks are already looking for at least one assistant coach, and if Brad Shaw leaves, they may need to look for another.

Shaw is drawing interest from the Chicago Blackhawks for their vacant head coaching position according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. The Blackhawks have asked for permission to speak to Shaw, who is currently employed as an assistant coach with the Canucks.

Coaching updates, per sources:

> #Blackhawks have sought permission to intvw #GoHabsGo Luke Richardson & #Canucks Brad Shaw. Derek King still a strong candidate.

> David Quinn intvw'ing w #LGRW & #Flyers

> #Flyers intvw'd Jeff Blashill, believe Bruce Cassidy also on their list. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 9, 2022

The Canucks aren’t required to grant permission, of course. Shaw is still under contract, but Postmedia’s Patrick Johnston is reporting that the Canucks aren’t going to stand in his way.

Shaw, who has been lauded for his work with defencemen in previous coaching stops in Columbus and St. Louis, was a mid-season head coach replacement for the New York Islanders in 2005-06.

The Canucks are expected to find an assistant coach replacement for Scott Walker, who has decided to leave the team. The Canucks are down three coaches from last season, as Kyle Gustafson (assistant coach) and Darryl Seward (video coach) were let go last month.

Former NHL head coach Mike Yeo, who worked as an assistant with the Philadelphia Flyers last season, could be a candidate.