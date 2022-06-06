The Vancouver Canucks could be adding a former NHL bench boss to their coaching staff.

Mike Yeo, who has been an NHL head coach for parts of nine seasons, is a name to watch according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

“I’ve heard that if Vancouver considers adding to the bench that [Yeo] could potentially be a name out there for them,” Friedman said in an interview with Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal on CHEK TV today.

The Canucks will likely want to add a coach or two to Bruce Boudreau’s staff after assistant coach Scott Walker opted to leave the organization.

Assistant coach Kyle Gustafson and video coach Darryl Seward were also let go from the team recently.

Yeo, 48, coached the Minnesota Wild for parts of five seasons, leading them to the playoffs three times, including the second round twice.

He coached the St Louis Blues for parts of three seasons, with a second-round playoff appearance in year one, and narrowly missing the playoffs the following season despite the team collecting 94 points.

Yeo was fired as Blues head coach in November of 2018, months before St. Louis won its first-ever Stanley Cup.

After leaving St. Louis, Yeo worked on Alain Vigneault’s coaching staff in Philadelphia and took over as interim head coach of the Flyers on December 6 after Vigneault was fired.

Yeo has never crossed paths with Boudreau during their coaching careers, but he does have a connection to Canucks GM Patrik Allvin.

Before becoming a head coach, Yeo worked in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ organization for 10 years, first as an AHL assistant from 2000 to 2006, then as an NHL assistant from 2006 to 2010. Allvin first joined the Penguins as a scout in 2006.