Guests stranded for three hours in Blackcomb Gondola at Whistler

Mar 15 2024, 5:51 pm
Some folks skiing and snowboarding at Whistler Blackcomb Thursday had a less-than-ideal end to their day after an electrical issue stranded them in the gondola for three hours.

A Whistler Blackcomb spokesperson said the Blackcomb Gondola began experiencing problems just after 4 pm.

Around 5:20 pm, some guests were able to offload from the upper line. The lower line began operating at reduced speeds again at 6:15 pm, with the last guests safely offloaded by 7:10 pm after spending about three hours in the cable car.

Nobody was hurt, and Whistler Blackcomb says it’s extending apologies to people inconvenienced by the gondola issue.

“Whistler Blackcomb will assess and perform maintenance as needed prior to reopening the lift to the public,” the spokesperson said.

The mountain has faced criticism this year for hiking prices to $300 a day for people purchasing day-of lift tickets. At the same time, an El Nino winter delivered muddy and warm conditions to start the season.

Things have picked up with late-season snowfall, and the mountain scheduled to remain open until May 20.

