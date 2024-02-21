"Please delete this": Potential snow dump at Whistler prompts joy, secrecy

Temperatures will be dropping in the very near future, and for Whistler visitors, that’s brr-iffic news, as the forecast calls for a big dump of snow.

A user on the Whistler Blackcomb Skiers and Snowboarders Facebook Group shared a screenshot of a forecast from a snow weather app, which the Whistler Blackcomb website backs up.

While most of those who commented were excited at the prospect of snow in what hasn’t been the most incredible ski season, some were also telling others to keep it down.

Temperatures are coming down fast at Whistler over the next week. A low of -3˚C is expected on Thursday, and a low of -15˚C is expected next Tuesday.

Today, up to 6 cm of snowfall accumulation is expected.

Over the next five days, Whistler could see a total accumulation of over 20 cm, with most snow falling on Sunday.

One user commented to the person who posted the weather forecast to keep it down.

Likely wanting to keep the frozen white gold to themselves, they said, “Please delete this. We don’t need to spread this info.”

Another user said, “Don’t jinx it!”

Some aren’t surprised.

One commenter said, “Whistler always comes through in Feb and March!”

Someone suggested that, due to poor conditions, many have cancelled their trips to Whistler.

“Wish I could see the faces of all the whinging negative nellies that cancelled their trips due to no snow.”

However, some chimed in that they’re coming in from out of town and can’t wait to get there for the potential snow.

“Coming all the way [from] Asia. Arriving there the same time, looking forward to it.”

You won’t see snow in the Lower Mainland like in Whistler, but temperatures are going to gradually fall in Vancouver over the next week, especially overnight.

Did poor ski conditions hamper your winter? Let us know in the comments.