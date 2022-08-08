The speakeasy-style bar is a perennially cool drinking destination, no matter which city you’re in.

Victoria’s answer to the prohibition-era style restaurant?

Little Jumbo, a cozy brick-walled spot located in the heart of downtown.

During a recent trip, we paid a visit to this small but innovative space to try out some of its delicious plates and cocktails.

Little Jumbo is located just “down the hall” from Cafe Jumbo, the Franco-Italian-inspired sister spot that serves killer breakfast sandwiches and pizzas with seasonal toppings.

We stopped by Cafe Jumbo to try the pizza and grab a coffee but definitely had to pay a visit to the littler of the two in the evening for a quality, hand-crafted cocktail.

The menu here rotates depending on what’s in season, but expect to find small plates like grilled romaine wedges with Caesar dressing, tuna tartare, and crispy fried brie broquettes.

You can also grab a Little Jumbo Burger (made with aioli, sharp cheddar, and onion relish) to pair with your drinks.

We tried the mussels, served with lemongrass coconut cream and chili oil, as well as the potato gnocchi with capers, tomatoes, brown butter, and Grana Padano.

And, of course, we had to finish everything off with something sweet, so we opted for a lemon tart sorbet – one of the spot’s seasonal offerings.

As for drinks, Little Jumbo’s cocktail menu changes often, but we were lucky enough to get a chance to try the Gin Yuzu Smashed!, a Cold-Smoked Shoulder (Scotch, Laphroaig Select, green chartreuse, mint, and lime), and the Clarified Last Word (Fords Gin, Caffo Maraschino Liquor, green chartreuse, and lime).

Little Jumbo is a great spot for drinks and dinner but also makes for a cozy spot to sidle up to the bar and grab a fine cocktail to start your evening off right.

Address: Down the Hall, 506 Fort Street #102, Victoria

Phone: 778-433-5535

