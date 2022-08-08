Underground Donut Tour launches first Canadian experience in Vancouver

It’s no secret that Vancouver loves its local donut shops. Now, a Chicago-founded company, Underground Donut Tour, is launching in Vancouver.

The Vancouver experience will be the brand’s first in Canada, which operates what it calls “The World’s Best Donut Tour” all around the US and internationally in London, England, and Dublin, Ireland.

This tour has been running for seven years and has hosted thousands of guests from around the world to showcase “the best donuts each city has to offer.”

“Vancouver has always been on our list of cities we wanted to open,” said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

“It’s truly one of the most beautiful cities in North America and when we saw the incredible selection and styles of donuts available, everything just clicked. We’re so excited to open our first tour in Canada.”

Underground’s two-hour Vancouver walking tour will take folks around the city to four top donut shops to try bites ranging from entire donuts to mini-donuts to “parts of a donut” depending on the specialties of each location.

“Our tour primarily walks through historic neighbourhoods, downtown, West End, and Coal Harbour showcasing local architecture, the famous Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, the Olympic Cauldron, Canada Place, and all the amazing donut shops along the way.”

Vancouver tours kick off on Friday, August 12, and run year-round. The experience starts at Breka Bakery on Bute Street.

You can get tickets for a tour every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 9 am and noon for now. More dates and times will be added in the future.

Tickets cost $40 for adults and $25 for kids 10 and under.