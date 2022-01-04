Canadian dining spot named best Italian restaurant in the world

They’ve won again!

A Canadian restaurant just snagged the top spot for the best Italian restaurant in the world.

Over 350 inspectors travelled the globe, compiling a list of 50 international restaurants for the prestigious 50 Top Italy ceremony.

Toronto’s intimate and elegant fine dining restaurant, Casa Don Alfonso 1890, won first place in the Best Italian Restaurant in the World 2022 category.

Washington DC’s Fiola came in second place and Da Vittorio Shanghai in third.

“I’m honoured to congratulate 3-star Michelin Chef Alfonso Iaccarino, executive chef Daniele Corona and our entire team at Don Alfonso for receiving such an internationally respected accolade,” said Nick Di Donato, president and CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group.

“We’re proud to have achieved number one in the global hospitality arena — and are dedicated to continuing to provide exceptional dining experiences in Toronto.”

The restaurant also came in first place for the Meal of the Year 2022 Mulino – Caputo Award, thanks to its multi-course prix fixe tasting menu.

You might also like: Industry group says new set of COVID-19 rules will "irreparably harm" Ontario restaurants

Tim Hortons reveals most popular Timbit flavour across Canada in 2021

Starbucks Canada brings back fan-favourite drink for the winter

This isn’t the first time Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto has been recognized. They also won 2nd Best Italian Restaurant in the World – 50 Top Italy in 2019, Best New Restaurant in the World & Tre Forchette (3 Forks) – Gambero Rosso, Best Italian Restaurant in Canada & Top Ten of All Restaurants in Canada 2020 – La Liste, and so much more.

Casa Don Alfonso 1890 is located in Toronto’s Casa Loma after having closed its restaurant back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.