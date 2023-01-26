FoodRestaurants & BarsSpecials & Deals

Juke's fried chicken bouquets are returning for Valentine's Day

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jan 26 2023, 6:29 pm
Juke's Valentine's Day Chicken Bouquet (Photo: Amy Ho)

Forget the flowers — this year, it’s all about the chicken because Juke is back with its Insta-worthy offering for Valentine’s Day.

The local purveyor will once again be offering its signature, OG chicken bouquets, made from eight pieces of crispy gluten-free fried chicken.

The warm bundles of joy come with festive wrapping, a custom card, and special packaging for $31 each plus tax.

You can order your bouquet online and pick it up at the Chinatown eatery on February 14 from 10 am to 6 pm.

The popular chicken joint also has some bottles of bubbles up for order online.

There are limited quantities of these picture-perfect bouquets, so be sure to get your order in because nothing says “I love you” like mouth-watering chicken from Juke.

Juke Fried Chicken

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-5853

