Vancouver named among world's best food destinations

Vancouver is one of the world’s finest dining destinations – and we may be biased, but we’re not just saying that.

The distinction has been bestowed upon our waterfront city by TripAdvisor, which recently revealed its list of the Best Food Destinations in the World.

Part of the Traveler’s Choice Awards, the world’s best list highlights 20 cities that lead when it comes to tasty and thirst-quenching travel destinations.

Just sneaking in at number 20 is none other than our own Vancouver, British Columbia – just after New York City at number nineteen, might we add.

“Vancouver was founded as ‘Gastown’ by an Englishman with a penchant for beer and storytelling. Today, Gastown is a historic section of the Canadian metropolis and the lively pubs still reflect the area’s former status as a sort of community drinking center,” TripAdvisor describes.

The list also notes Vancouver’s impressive parks, shops, and museums as reasons why travellers flock here, and while it doesn’t go into detail about what makes us one of the best dining cities internationally, we have some guesses.

From several Michelin-starred restaurants to award-winning Italian spots to hole-in-the-wall joints, this city can really hold its own against other food destinations around the world.

Taking first place on the list was Rome, Italy (of course), while other cities included Hanoi, Vietnam (at number three), Paris, France (number five), and New Orleans, Louisiana (at number nine).

No other Canadian cities made the list, which can be viewed in full here.