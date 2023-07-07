Hang on, why is there a big banana in the middle of Surrey?

No one would blame you if you did a double take coming across the giant banana installation in Surrey.

A big banana puzzled Vancouverites last year when it mysteriously appeared in the downtown area, and it’s back now for two days in Surrey.

But don’t be fooled by its fun demeanour, there is a purpose behind the colourful installation.

Surprise! The Big Banana is back for 2 days only. Just like you can see a giant banana peel, most of the time you can see injuries coming before they happen. Come take a picture today and tomorrow until 3:30 PM, at the Central City Plaza off 102 Ave in Surrey. #PreventableBanana pic.twitter.com/q4DZyuRvs0 — Central City (@centralcity) July 7, 2023

The giant banana peel was put in place by the Community Against Preventable Injuries (Preventable) in collaboration with the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit (BCIRPU) and Central City as a symbol of “the accident waiting to happen.”

With the hard-to-miss artwork, Preventable is trying to raise awareness about the issue of preventable injuries.

Its website says that the eight-foot banana serves as a reminder that “most of the time you can see serious injuries coming before they happen.”

The bright sculpture will grace Surrey’s community for just two days from July 7 to 8, so don’t miss your chance to head over and a grab a picture with the big banana.

When you go, don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled for any other hazards.