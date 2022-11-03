Here's why a giant banana showed up in downtown Vancouver

If you were curious about the random eight-foot-tall banana peel sculpture in downtown Vancouver this week, you weren’t alone.

Reaction to the strange new “artwork” began making the rounds after folks practically stumbled upon it Wednesday at the busy Jack Poole Plaza.

While it was a sight to see, it also served a purpose. The banana was placed by the organization “Community Against Preventable Injuries” to kick off the first injury prevention conference in Canada in nearly 10 years.

Over 150 delegates from across the country are in the city to share the latest evidence around preventable injuries like falls, motor vehicle crashes, drowning, and more.

“The banana peel asks the question, ‘Can you see it?’ and reminds us that 90% of the time, we can see ‘accidents’ coming, and we often choose to close our eyes to the risks that are right in front of us,” the group said about the messaging.

90% of “accidents” are 100% preventable. To remind you that most injuries you can see coming, we’ve put a massive banana peel sculpture by the Olympic Cauldron. Come visit the Big Banana until 3:30PM! @VanConventions #VanConventions #CANInjuryPrevention #PreventableBanana pic.twitter.com/70BA2XWYey — Preventable (@Preventable) November 2, 2022

But sadly all good things must come to an end.

The public installation was only temporary and was taken down Wednesday afternoon.

But considering Thursday’s atmospheric river, it wouldn’t have been the best selfie if it had stayed for one more day.

Things are slippery enough out there on the roads without any more hazards.