Touching art pieces are popping up on Vancouver bridges (PHOTOS)

You may have sighted one of the touching art pieces that have been popping up around Vancouver bridges and other random spots, and a well-known local artist has created the heartfelt memorials.

A reader submitted a picture they snapped on the Burrard Bridge of one of the newer pieces, which the artist shared a little about on social media.

“New sculpture up, sending love and healing thoughts out tonight.”

A message next to the piece reads, “I know this is a lot to ask, but… Please be kind to yourself. You deserve it. Please be kind to others. You never know what they are going through. And please put love into the world. We need it more than ever. Thank you for reading this.”

Lupo is behind the touching art pieces popping up around Vancouver bridges and other spots, a self-taught artist who lives and works in Vancouver.

This latest piece, located on the Burrard Bridge, is seemingly part of a series called Beloved Ghosts, and many of Lupo’s other works are tributes to those who have passed, like loved ones who have passed away from overdose, violence, or suicide.

Beloved Ghosts has touched many people on social media.

One person commented, “So powerful. Honestly rips my heart out. Thank you 😢.”

“I look forward to the day/night that I come across more of your amazing work in public spaces,” said another.

Have you spotted a Lupo piece in Vancouver?