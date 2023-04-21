Public art sculpture returns to downtown Vancouver after decade hiatus

Another public art installation has been added to the growing collection of art at the base of the Bentall Centre complex in downtown Vancouver.

“Overflow IV” has been installed on the plaza outside Three Bentall Centre Tower, which represents the sculpture’s return to the city after a decade-long absence. It was previously found in front of the Buschlen Mowatt Gallery in 2007 and then in Ambleside in 2013.

The sculpture was designed by globally renowned Spanish artist Jaume Plensa, who is known for his human-shaped sculptural works. A similar sculpture, called WE, was also exhibited during the 2009-2011 Vancouver Biennale.

“Art activates public spaces and becomes a catalyst for learning and engagement. Plensa’s work will command viewers to engage and interact with it,” said Nina Kim, the collections manager of the Vancouver Biennale.

Jane Talbot, the interim president and CEO of Downtown Van (the local business improvement association), added: “Enhancing the public realm is a priority for our organization, and one of the best ways to do that is through public art pieces. Having supportive property developers like Bentall Centre Operator and co-owner Hudson Pacific Properties, championing the city’s arts and culture scene, makes it possible to bring projects like this to life.”

Other recent public art additions to Bentall Centre’s public spaces include the “Habitat” sculptures by Montreal-based artist Junko, which are made out of recycled materials.

Hudson Pacific Properties, the owner and operator of Bentall Centre, has been making major reinvestments into the office complex as part of its long-term strategy of revitalizing and expanding the property.

