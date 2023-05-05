6 of the coolest things you can see inside Vancouver restaurants

We’re usually drawn to a restaurant’s food, its drink program, and its general ambiance, but occasionally we’re also drawn to some very weird, cool, or odd interior features that make it really stand out from the rest.

We’re talking giant skeletons, transportive floral installs, and full vehicles parked inside restaurants.

Here are some of the coolest things you can find inside Vancouver restaurants.

Volkswagon caravans at CRAFT Beer Market English Bay

The English Bay location of Craft Beer Market not only has a huge covered patio situation, but it also has full VW caravans parked there. Cue the hundreds of pictures taken here with these in the background.

Address: 1795 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

A Ryan Reynolds-themed bathroom at Glitch

Glitch is known for its strong drinks and fun games, but it’s also made a name for itself for a very odd reason: its Ryan Reynolds-themed bathroom. Looks like we found the biggest Reynolds fan in Vancouver.

Address: 2287 W Broadway, Vancouver

The insane ceiling at The Eatery

The Eatery is one of Vancouver’s most iconic and idiosyncratic sushi spots, having been around since 1983. Aside from its long-standing legacy for funky sushi, this spot is also packed to the gills with decor that includes weird stuffies, papier mache creatures, neon tentacles, string lights, and more.

Address: 3431 W Broadway, Vancouver

The massive fish skeleton at Brass Fish Tavern

Brass Fish Tavern is located inside the iconic Vancouver Marine Building and boasts a modern pub-style menu as well as contemporary dishes. And above it all is the tavern’s massive skeleton of a long-deceased fish (or some other indistinguishable deep sea creature).

Address: 385 Burrard Street, Vancouver

A huge taxidermied lion at The Lion’s Den Cafe

The Lion’s Den Cafe is truly a hidden gem in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant, largely because of its charming, warm owners and its menu of Jamaican comfort food. It also happens to have a huge taxidermied lion installed on the wall, right above the tables.

Address: 651 E 15th Avenue, Vancouver

Floral installation on the ceiling at Bonjour Vietnam

This Michelin-recommended spot on Fraser not only serves incredible Vietnamese food and cocktails, but it also has a stellar (and memorable) interior. Think huge floral installations on the ceilings, wall-to-wall tropical wallpaper, and massive potted plants.

Address: 3944 Fraser Street, Vancouver

