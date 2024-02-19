Bethenny Frankel chronicles first meal while visiting Vancouver

Vancouver, we’re about to “mention it all” because the one and only Bethenny Frankel has landed in our city and unsurprisingly, she’s bringing us along for the ride via TikTok.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star is in town filming a “secret movie project,” and Frankel, known for her upfront commentary and musings on basically anything and everything, has already shared notes on her first meal in Vancouver.

The American TV personality chowed down on bites from OEB, one of the city’s most notable brunch chains.

Frankel ordered an egg white omelette and ultimately gave her stamp of approval.

“Very good and very fast,” Frankel said of the breakfast.

The podcast host has posted some photos of her enjoying the city, including sharing snaps of the Seawall and Granville Island.

Now, for those of you who aren’t Bravoholics, this might not be the most noteworthy star sighting, but Vancouver has certainly had its fair share of A-listers eating around town recently.

Last week Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at Vij’s Restaurant, and so was Canadian crooner Michael Bublé.

On a note unrelated to food, John Cena was photographed at a Metro Vancouver gym last week, too.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for all these stars, it seems Hollywood North is in full force lately!

