All the best places to go wine tasting in Metro Vancouver

Fall is here, and it’s officially shoulder season in the mountains, meaning we’re looking for ground-level activities to enjoy those crisp autumn days.

What better way to spend a pleasant weekend than sipping wine at one of Metro Vancouver’s charming wineries?

No need for an Okanagan road trip — there are sumptuous tasting rooms right here in the Lower Mainland.

Snuggle up under some blankets for a romantic date night inside one of Singletree’s wine domes in Abbotsford. The Di Vine Domes are open Wednesday to Sunday, and their themes include enchanted forest and Canadian cabin. Packages include wine tastings, food, and 90 minutes inside the dome. It even comes with a bluetooth speaker.

Address: 5782 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford

This tiny family-run winery offers tasting flights that customers can sip on their gorgeous outdoor patio complete with gas fires for when the weather turns chilly. Staff are very knowledgeable about their products, and our favourite bargain is the Yee Haw white for $12.99. This place is on the same property that runs the Richmond Sunflower Festival and the Pumpkin Patch.

Address: 13060 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Walk through a grape tunnel at this Richmond favourite, known for making red, white, blueberry, and ice wine. The Tuscan-inspired property features 15 acres of grapes.

Address: 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

This urban winery in New Westminster is just a 20-minute walk from the closest SkyTrain station, and it is known for being the first “garagiste” (garage winery) in Canada. Their wines are also 100% vegan.

Address: 6-320 Stewardson Way, New Westminster

This five-acre hobby farm in Langley specializes in mead and dry honey wine. The name means “make haste slowly” in Latin, and the sprawling patio, which often offers live music, is an excellent way to unwind.

Address: 21113 16 Avenue, Langley

Discover this charming family-run vineyard and boutique winery in South Langley. The winery is best known for its architecturally stunning glass house design and its equally impressive selection of wines. Make sure to grab a seat on the patio, where you can enjoy a beautiful charcuterie board while overlooking the vineyard.

Address: 23449 0 Avenue, Langley City

This is the Fraser Valley’s oldest winery and boasts a beautiful tasting room with spectacular vineyard views. Want to stay for more than just a tasting flight? Try their Bacchus Bistro for French cuisine.

Address: 1064 216 Street, Langley City

Surrounded by lush agricultural landscape, this winery is just 52 minutes from downtown Vancouver but feels like a true escape. Sip their red, white, and sparkling offerings under a red umbrella while overlooking the Langley vineyards.

Address: 21152 16 Avenue, Langley Township

Make sure to try the cheese tasting platter at this Fraser Valley spot.

Address: 3033 232 Street, Langley City

This year-round tasting room offers flights of wines made in-house from berries grown on the 200-acre farm. Try one of their three different signature mimosas, visit their you-pick fields of berries and pumpkins, or grab a delicious waffle to eat.

Address: 6179 248 Street, Langley Township

Home to many festive activities, including Canada’s “scariest” corn maze and summertime goat yoga, this family-run farm also offers delicious homemade berry wines.

Address: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Now this one is a really short journey for Vancouverites. The elegant tasting room brings top-quality wine right to the heart of the city. This winery uses Okanagan-grown berries but makes the wine in Railtown. Its restaurant, Belgard Kitchen, also offers locally grown eats.

Address: 55 Dunlevy Avenue, Vancouver

With files from Meagan Gill