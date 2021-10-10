These are British Columbia's 21 best wines of 2021

The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society has revealed the winners of the 2021 British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards.

A panel of judges from Canada and the US tasted more than 800 wines, and awarded gold, silver, and platinum medals to 90 British Columbian wineries.

The coveted 2021 Lieutenant Governor’s Wine of the Year Award went to Tantalus Vineyards’ 2018 Old Vines Riesling.

The wine is made exclusively from a single block of Riesling grapes that were planted in 1978, Tantalus Vineyards writes on its website.

The grapes are handpicked at “optimal ripeness,” and then pressed and fermented cold for 45 days. The wine spends four months on lees and two years in bottle before being released.

Tantalus describes its 2018 Old Vines Riesling as having a “complex aromatic framework.” High tones of white florals and lime zest are followed by hints of mandarin pith, fresh herb oil, and pineapple.

The award-winning wine is currently sold out on Tantalus Vineyards’ own website, but is in stock at Swirl Wine Store in Yaletown.

“I couldn’t be more delighted with the growth in interest, the boost to the provincial economy, and the stellar reputation that fine BC wines enjoy around the world,” BC Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin said in a release.

“This event is a celebration of [BC wineries’] tireless work, commitment to creativity and craftsmanship, and courage in the most challenging of circumstances. [They’re] an inspiration to all of us.”

The top 20 wines that received platinum medals were:

Arrowleaf Cellars – 2019 Riesling

Burrowing Owl Estate Winery – 2019 Syrah

CedarCreek Estate Winery – 2020 Platinum Home Block Rosé

Chain Reaction Winery – 2019 Tailwind Pinot Gris

ENRICO WINERY – 2020 Shining Armour Pinot Gris

Inniskillin Okanagan Estate Winery – 2018 Estate Riesling Icewine

Kismet Estate Winery – 2018 Cabernet Franc Reserve

Liquidity Wines – 2020 Rosé

Maan Farms Estate Winery – 2020 Raspberry Table Wine

Mission Hill Family Estate – 2019 Terroir Collection Vista’s Edge Cabernet Franc

Mission Hill Family Estate – 2019 Perpetua

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery – 2020 Original Vines Sémillon

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery – 2018 Reserve Syrah

Silhouette Estate Winery – N/V Boyd Classic Cuveé

Silkscarf Winery – 2017 Syrah-Viognier

SpearHead Winery – 2019 Pinot Noir Saddle Block

SpearHead Winery – 2019 Pinot Noir Cuveé

SpearHead Winery – 2019 Pinot Noir Golden Retreat

Tantalus Vineyards – 2018 Chardonnay

Three Sisters Winery – 2019 Rebecca

The full list of winning wines can be found online here.