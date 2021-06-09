Please note: As ordered by health officials, non-essential travel between regions in BC is not permitted at this time. Currently, indoor gatherings of up to five visitors or one other household are allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

If you are a lover of wine, we have got good news for you. The “first true wine village in Canada” is officially opening up in BC’s Okanagan region this summer.

It’s called District Wine Village. More specifically, it’s located near Oliver, BC, and it will be home to small craft producers who can operate their businesses without the need to invest in locations of their own.

It looks like an outdoor mall area, but just for wine…definitely one for the summer bucket list.

The Village will consist of 16 production facilities, an on-site vineyard, plenty of parking, and an amphitheatre that can fit up to 610 people — everything you need for a perfect wine experience.

Not only is it a cool space, but expect great wine options as the Okanagan is known for many prestigious wineries.

Many well-known ones have already hopped on board, such as Winemaker’s CUT and Wapiti Cellars.

On top of that, they have a culinary experience centre where you can enjoy delicious food alongside your wine.

It’s set to open in June, so be sure to keep an eye out for the exact opening date and more information on their website.

Address: 100 Enterprise Way Oliver, BC

