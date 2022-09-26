16 best Vancouver food events to check out in October

Ahh October – the month where the weather cools down, apple festivals kick off, and all the Halloween festivities happen.

It’s a great month for eating and drinking, especially in this city.

From beer festivals to apple orchard tours to pop-up dinner events, October is already shaping up to be an exciting one for the food scene in Vancouver.

Here are our choices for the best, not-to-be-missed food and drink events happening this month.

One-time-only events

Sawubona Food Fest

Taking place at the Moberly Arts Centre and hosted by the African Friendship Society, this one-day event is a chance to try authentic food from West, Central, East, and Southern Africa. This food event is taking place on the second day of the Africa with the Masters Festival, which will feature several cultural events and displays.

When: Saturday, October 1 from noon to 3 pm

Where: Moberly Arts and Cultural Centre — 7646 Prince Albert Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Joy of Feeding

This outdoor food festival and fundraiser is taking place at the UBC Farm and will highlight dishes from 12 local chefs from some of Vancouver’s best restaurants. The chefs, which include two chef teams, will be preparing their favourite “family recipes” featuring produce right from the UBC Farm. Proceeds will be going to support the food literacy and sustainability programs at the Centre for Sustainable Food Systems at UBC Farm and Chefs’ Table Society’s future Culinary Centre.

When: Sunday, October 2 from noon to 3 pm

Where: UBC Farm — 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $90 ($45 for UBC students)

Bowen Apple Harvest Festival

Jump on a quick ferry ride over to Bowen Island, where the first inaugural Apple Harvest Festival, hosted by Bowen Cider House, will be taking place. Saturday, October 1 will mark the cidery’s official opening party, with guided orchard tours, cider pressing, an apple pie contest, and more, while Sunday, October 2 will also include a traditional Danish pancake breakfast.

Harvest Haus Oktoberfest

Vancouver’s take on the traditional German beer festival comes in the form of Harvest Haus, a fun-filled weekend that takes place on September 30 and October 1. Harvest Haus, which takes place at the PNE Forum, combines modern cuisine with some traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions,” according to the event’s website.

There will be bratwurst, lederhosen, and lots and lots of beer.

You can expect to dine on platters of freshly-made pretzels with an accompaniment of grainy mustard and sauerkraut as well as roast chicken, and fine chocolate for dessert.

When: Friday, September 30 from 6 to 11:30; Saturday, October 1 from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Not only is this Vancouver festival taking place just before All Hallow’s Eve – on Friday, October 21 to be exact – but it’s also going to be highlighting a huge range of local breweries, meaderies, and cideries.

Expect to see representation from Camp Beer Co., Field House Brewing Co., Perennial Artisan Ales, Humblebee Meadery, and more, with selections of fresh hop beers, barrel-aged beers, and candy-inspired beers. There will also be Hollywood Monster Burlesque performed by Go Go Dancers and The Geekenders, all to the soundtrack of “groovy ’60s surf rock.”

When: Friday, October 21 from 7 to 10:30 pm

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre — 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $93.68

Cafe Olli at Ubuntu Canteen

This pop-up dinner event will see Daniel Green, the co-owner of Portland’s Cafe Olli, serving up a curated menu at Ubuntu Canteen. Dishes include a dry-aged kanpachi with dachi gelee, yuzu koshu, and trout roe, as well as charcoal-grilled pork, seasonal soft serve, and more.

When: Saturday, October 8 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Ubuntu Canteen — 4194 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $100 per person

If you’re a fan of the Fuji, gaga over Royal Gala, or lover of the Pink Lady, we have the perfect fall event you need to put into your calendar. Entering its 31st year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about the diversity of apples as well as taste a number of rare and peculiar varieties. There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

When: October 15 and 16, from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $7 for early bird admission, purchase online. Early bird pricing is in effect until September 21, and children who are seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult.

Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival – North Vancouver

Continuing its series of beer and music festivals through the fall, Brewhalla is bringing the brews to North Van this month. Guests will get to try out beer from local breweries including Electric Bicycle, East Van Brewing Company, Container Brewing, and more, plus performances by local talent and some great food, too.

When: Friday, October 7 from 5 to 10 pm

Where: North Vancouver Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: From $60

On October 29, Brewhalla will be going down at Cloverdale’s The Agriplex fairgrounds, which will make it the fourth event this year. Even though the weather will be cooler and this event will be indoors, the festival – which happens to take place the weekend before Halloween – is bound to be a boozy good time.

Tickets include admission to the festival, a 4 oz tasting glass, three drink tokens and access to more than 65 craft beers, ciders, wines, seltzers and meads.

When: Saturday, October 29 from noon to 6 pm

Where: The Agriplex — 17798 62 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: From $54.61

The Black Lagoon pop-up at The Butcher and Bullock

Scary pop-up bar The Black Lagoon will be haunting nine cities across North America this October, and Vancouver is one of three Canadian cities getting terrorized. Inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage took over a space in Toronto in 2021 for this concept and the “creepy-as-hell experience” really resonated with patrons.

The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there though, we’re told the beverage program at the pop-up will feature blood red, dark black, and orange sips and served in custom glassware to fit the occasion. The Black Lagoon will debut in October and run through Halloween. The Vancouver event will take place at The Butcher and Bullock’s downtown location.

When: October 11 to 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock — 911 W Pender Street, Vancouver