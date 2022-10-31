11 best Vancouver food events to check out in November

It’s a new month, which means a new lineup of exciting food and drink events happening in this city.

November marks the beginning of the holiday festivals, and an influx of cozy food events take place – our ideal way to spend the cold winter months.

Here are our choices for the best, not-to-be-missed food and drink events happening this month.

One-time-only events CARB NIGHT at Coho with Chef Noga and The Dumpling King Aptly called “Carb Night,” this one-time event will see Chef Noga and The Dumpling King team up for a special menu of salty, carby foods with a curated beer and wine menu. Some sneak peek menu highlights include Noga’s Lil’ Grill Plate (grilled onigiri and bacon-wrapped scallion skewers), TGod of War Dan Dan WunTuns (pork belly wuntuns with Sichuan peppercorns, dan dan sauce, and pickled Sichuanese Cardamine sprouts), and deep fried steam bunz. The event is first come, first served, with no reservations. When: Friday, November 4, from 5 pm until they sell out

Where: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver Dia de los Muertos Pop-Up Bar at Fairmont Pacific Rim View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Pacific Rim (@fairmontpacific) Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Botanist and The Lobby Lounge & RawBar are welcoming the team behind Mexico City’s Hanky Panky cocktail bar for a pop-up extravaganza. The Dia de los Muertos celebration will be a collaborative dinner and cocktail experience centred around Mexican flavours with three feature Hanky Panky cocktails concocted by bartender and General Manager Gina Barbachano and bartender David Negrete. The pop-up experience will be at Botanist on November 2 and 3 and at Lobby Lounge & RawBar on November 4. When: November 2 and 3 (Botanist) and November 4 (Lobby Lounge & RawBar)

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival North Vancouver’s The Pipe Shop – The Shipyards heritage venue – will host the “deliciously indulgent” artisan food and beverage celebration this year, happening on Saturday, November 5. The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to mingle with BC’s finest artisanal food and beverage vendors and try multiple samples of their best creations. When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own personal charcuterie board (yours to bring home) as well as a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours from across the province and the Pacific Northwest. When: Saturday, November 5; various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online Beers, Bites, & Bimbos at Stanley Park Brewing View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Park Brewing (@stanleyparkbrew) This beer pairing dinner and drag performance event, taking place at Stanley Park Brewing, will be a first for the brewery. Performers will include Kendall Gender, Jerrilynn Spears, Jolene Queen Sloan, and Rose Butch. Tickets include a four-course meal paired with exclusive beers. When: Friday, November 18 at 7:30 pm

Where: Stanley Park Brewing, 8901 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $110 per person

Recurring events Dachi Dinner Series This month, wine bar Dachi will host three different dinner series events: a Nikkei dinner on November 5, an Alsace dinner on November 12, and a Japanese dinner on November 19. Each themed pairing will include five courses with pairings of cocktails, sake, wine, and more, depending on the evening. Tickets for each event are $160 per person. When: November 6, November 12, and November 19 at 6:30 pm

Where: Dachi, 2297 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $160 per person Bar Gobo “Joyride” Pop-Up Bar Gobo’s first-ever pop-up event, Joyride will be led by the female team behind Burdock & Co. and will take place every Sunday in November, starting this Sunday. According to the bar’s press release for the event, we can expect a “carefree evening where wine flows, snacks satisfy hungry gourmands, and buzzy tunes set a lively vibe” – you can’t get much better than that. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. When: Every Sunday in November, starting November 6, from 6 pm until late

Where: Bar Gobo — 237 Union Street, Vancouver Vancouver Christmas Market 2022 The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market has announced its return this holiday season. Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 12 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy When: November 12 to December 24, from 4 pm to 9:30 pm (until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, will be offering Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio starting October 30 through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people, and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity. When: Through December

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations

Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure, all blended into one.

When: From November 4 until January 2023

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online

Alba Truffle Dinner at Acquafarina

The fleeting, culinary elite white Alba truffle season is upon us, and to mark the occasion, Vancouver Italian restaurant Acquafarina is hosting a limited dining series featuring the fungi. The exclusive chef tasting menu will feature seven dishes using the Alba truffle, including bison ravioli with shaved truffle. Quantities are very limited per evening, and dinners must be booked in advance.

When: Until November 12

Where: Acquafarina — 425 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $350 per person

A totally one-of-a-kind event is coming to Vancouver this month, and it’s one you’re definitely going to want to check out.

Cabaret Bijou will combine the pizzazz and sass of a cabaret-style show with a gourmet dining experience, with its inspiration drawing heavily from the traditions of vaudeville, cirque, and dinner-cabaret dining experiences of yore. All of this will take place in a stunning venue created special just for the experience.

The event launches this month, but you’ll have plenty of time to check it out, as it will run until March 2023.

When: October 19, 2022, until March 5, 2023

Where: Vanier Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

With files from Daniel Chai and Hanna McLean