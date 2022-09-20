The 10 best places in Vancouver to watch the leaves turn colour this fall

Whether you like it or not, the days of summer weather are soon behind us.

September 22 marks the first official day of fall, and one of the most wonderful parts of the season is watching the trees change colour from various shades of green, to seemingly millions of shades of golden yellow, orange, red and brown, as chlorophyll production slows down.

Vancouver might just be one of the most beautiful places in the world to experience the fall season, and we’ve put together a list of the best places to experience that fall magic.

There are numerous reasons to visit Queen Elizabeth Park.

Disc golf, pitch-and-putt, quaint little ponds filled with ducks, and the Bloedel Conservatory.

But, the entire park is filled and surrounded by all sorts of trees, that are on the precipice of turning into a feast for your eyes. The surrounding residential neighbourhoods are also perfect for strolls while tree-watching.

Fun fact: QE Park is actually Vancouver’s highest point.

Address: 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Most Vancouver neighbourhoods

When it comes to nature, Vancouver is truly blessed.

While this list is filled with parks, gardens, and lakes, you really just need to step outside your door to be surrounded by nature.

Basically every residential street in Vancouver is lined with gorgeous trees, that are about to turn into a mosaic of colour.

Although it’s true that most neighbourhoods can become a visual feast during autumn, Kitsilano is particularly special in the fall.

Along with having access to areas like Kits Beach, and West 4th, most residential streets in Kitsilano make for perfect pleasure walks in autumn.

Just bring an umbrella.

Trout Lake in the fall is practically an autumn wonderland.

Surrounded by trees, you’ll be treated to an assortment of colours everywhere you look.

Address: 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Located in the Chinatown area, Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Botanical Gardens is not only a great place for some mental relaxation, but it’s also a great spot to watch the leaves change. Don’t forget to capture some photos of nature’s beauty.

Address: 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

This hidden gem could be described as South Vancouver’s secret seawall.

Tucked away behind Marine Drive, Fraser River Park is a glorious walking and cycling trail that overlooks the Fraser River.

Not overpopulated by tourists, it also serves as another great spot for photos of leaves turning colour in Vancouver.

Address: 8705 Angus Drive, Vancouver

While VanDusen is a host for a plethora of plant and flower species, it’s also home to a wide variety of trees.

The fall bloom at VanDusen is a sight to behold.

Address: 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

With the return-to-campus in full swing, there’s good news if you’re an autumn lover and a UBC student.

You’ll have a glorious view of fall colours, right from campus.

There’s also the UBC Botanical Garden, which is another great place to ring in the season.

Another South Vancouver gem in the autumn season, Memorial Park turns into an ocean of fallen leaves ranging in shades and colours.

It’s also the perfect spot for physical activity in Vancouver’s brisk autumn air if you’re into that sort of thing.

Address: 5955 Ross Street, Vancouver

Evergreen trees make up the majority of the tree population at Grouse Mountain.

However, once you get to the top, you get a view of the city and surrounding areas that can’t be rivalled. It is a worthy spot to have an unforgettable autumn experience.

Address: 6400 Nancy Greene Way

It’s a classic for a reason.

Vancouver’s iconic Stanley Park is beautiful in every season, but there’s something special about taking a stroll or a bike among the fall colours just a few minutes from the downtown core.

Plus, at a massive 405 hectares in size, each visit to the park is like a brand new experience as you explore the extensive pathway systems.

If you hurry, you can also check out all the birds as they set off for winter migration.

Just a reminder, only one lane is open to vehicle traffic, so plan ahead if you are driving.

Address: The main entrance is at the west end of Georgia Street, west of downtown Vancouver.

