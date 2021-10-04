This hotel in BC was just named one of the best in the world

A hotel in British Columbia has been named one of the best in the world.

The Wickaninnish Inn, located in Tofino, landed a spot on Travel + Leisure’s recent list of the 100 best hotels in the world.

The rankings are based on the opinion of Travel + Leisure readers, who rated hotels on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

The Wickaninnish Inn snagged the 80th spot on the list in a six-way tie with hotels in France, Maldives, and Indonesia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wickaninnish Inn | Tofino, BC (@wickinnbc)



Perched on a cliff between ancient rainforests and the Pacific Ocean, the inn is the perfect place to explore the “true nature” of Vancouver Island’s west coast.

Guests can venture into the rugged wilderness of Pacific Rim National Park or Clayoquot Sound, dive into the waters of Chesterman Beach, or embark on a cultural tour guided by members of the Nuu-chah-nulth nation.

“Immersive and captivating, the Wickaninnish Inn celebrates its rich heritage through attentive hospitality and the spirit of adventure,” the inn’s website reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wickaninnish Inn | Tofino, BC (@wickinnbc)

Even indoors, guests are immersed in the natural beauty of the surrounding area.

Encapsulating “rustic elegance,” the two buildings that comprise the Wickaninnish have been beautifully designed using natural elements, including cedar, fir, driftwood, and stone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wickaninnish Inn | Tofino, BC (@wickinnbc)



Guests can enjoy fine dining at the Pointe Restaurant, have a drink at the On the Rocks Bar, grab a coffee at the Driftwood Café, or celebrate a special occasion in Howard’s Wine Cellar.

Relax at the Ancient Cedar’s Spa, see the work of local artists at Henry Nolla’s Carving Shed or the Henry Nolla Art Gallery, or enjoy the quiet of the Lookout Library.

“We are dedicated to celebrating the area where we live, and to enabling truly remarkable experiences in and around it,” said Charles McDiarmid, the inn’s managing director

“Combining the two is our pleasure.”