Burnaby’s got a seriously good food game, so much so, that we’ve decided to make a list of a few of the must-hit places to grab some grub in the bustling BC city.

Whether you feel like Italian, Japanese, Thai or beyond — Burnaby has all kinds of cuisine to satisfy every palette.

Fondway Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Teng (@fondway_cafe)

Fondway Cafe specializes in coffee, tea and Asian-inspired pastries. Stop by for a sweet breakfast, you surely won’t regret it. Address: 4462 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-283-6997 Facebook | Instagram

A sugar lover’s paradise, Glenburn offers a large selection of ice cream treats including sundaes, milkshakes, and malts, along with candy and soda syrups. The creations that come from this old-school handmade dessert spot are completely drool-worthy, and things get crazy with cookie and brownie sundaes and insane seasonal flavours too. Address: 4090 Hastings St, Burnaby

Phone: 604- 565-0155 Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 美&晨 중국어 (@mei._.chinese)

Saffron is a fantastic spot to head for authentic Tandoor dishes and traditional sweets. Enjoy the lunch and dinner buffet or opt for a Biryani Rice Bowl, Saffron Thali, or curry to dine in or take out. This spot also has a stellar vegan menu and tons of vegetarian dishes along with beer and highballs. Address: 4300 Kingsway #5, Burnaby

Phone: 604-436-5000 Facebook

Gold Train Express II

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miyu | YVR Foodie Adventures (@miy0283)

Known for their Vietnamese food, Gold Train II Express offers delicious pho and Vietnamese appetizers. It’s a great go-to for quick and quality pho for a good price. Address: 105 – 7515 Market Crossing, Burnaby

Phone: 604-559-8688 Facebook

Garlic & Chili Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chilli Garlic Restaurant (@chilli_garlic)

Chilli and Garlic offers authentic Chinese cuisine for a great price. Be sure to try their crispy spring rolls, tofu wraps, and spicy string beans. Their menu also offers seafood, chicken, and lamb dishes served with either rice or noodles. Address: 5901 Broadway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-298-8361 Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D&S (@food_youandme)

Whether you need pizza at home, the office, or at a party, Mr. Pan Pizza delivers you fresh, delicious, pizza on time. They also have offer authentic Indian food made from fresh, natural ingredients from local farms. So come on by, for a taste of multiple cuisines. Address: 3718 Canada Way, Burnaby

Phone: 604-433-8700 Facebook | Instagram

Green Leaf Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Leaf Cafe 📍Burnaby (@greenleafcafeburnaby)

This popular sushi spot is worth all the rage. Green Leaf uses fresh, local ingredients to offer you delicious sushi rolls. Make sure to try their famous Salmon Oshi and Aburi Tobiko rolls while you’re here. Address: 9604 Cameron Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-444-9802 Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H y u n v • Vancouver (@bbibbiagram)

Dae-Ji serves ‘comfort food’ with a wide selection of Korean-style cutlets including pork, chicken, fish and rice dishes. Their, famous Kimchi fried rice is also known to be one of the best in town. Address: 4883 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 778-379-3088 Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celia | Vancouver Foodie (@celia.eats)

This Authentic Taiwanese food spot offers both tofu hotpot, but also bubble tea. They also have signature dishes like salty pepper chicken (chicken, rice, and soup), chicken nugget (chicken on rice with an egg), and blazing spicy pot (spicy seafood soup). Address: 4544 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-297-0371 Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chomp chomp (@chomp._chomp)

Serving authentic Korean cuisine, Midam Cafe & Bistro has tons of flavourful dishes. They offer rice cakes, hot pots and sizzling plates in a contemporary cafe environment. Address: 4501 North Road #110a, Burnaby

Phone: 604-568-5357 Facebook | Instagram

Sushi Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushi garden Metrotown (@sushi_garden_burnaby)

This sushi restaurant is a popular spot for locals for a quick bite to eat. Sushi Garden offers great portions and a variety of sushi options for a great price. Head on over and make sure to order their famous salmon sashimi dish. Address: 4269 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-294-0104 Address: 4635 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-1139 Address: 7413 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-436-0104 Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoodaKoreanBBQ 🇨🇦 밴쿠버맛집 (@sooda_brentwood)

You might know Sooda because it serves this epic 18-inch roll made from a premium eye of round beef and rice. This spot also offers dishes such as insane spicy and cheesy Dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken), Bulgogi (thin grilled marinated slices of beef or pork), Dolsot-style Bimibops, and Kimchi Fried Rice to name a few. Sooda also offers ice cream soju cocktails. Address: 4455 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-9227 Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant (@abyssiniaethiopian)

Located in South Burnaby, Abyssinia offers Ethiopian cuisine with dishes characterized by a variety of spices. Don’t forget to ask for Abyssinia yebeg, tibis and a veggie combo (mahberawi) — a true Ethiopian meal. Address: 7546 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Phone: 778-397-1121 Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gray Olive Cafeteria (@thegrayolive)

Gray Olive Cafeteria is a cozy cafe known for seasonal comfort food. They offer breakfast, brunch, and sandwiches all day long! Be sure to try their eggs benedict or one of their mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches. Address: 4190 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-566-9664 Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yin (@eatwithyin)

Queen’s Cafe by Eighteen Chefs is a taste of authentic Singapore food in Burnaby. If you have not tried Laksa or See Siam, rest assured that Queen’s Cafe is the place to go to enjoy these delicious dishes from Singapore. Address: 7090 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-525-1666 Facebook | Instagram

Shanghai Dim Sum House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dumplings 🥟❤️ (@crispybottoms)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlas Steak + Fish (@atlassteakandfish)

Atlas Steak + Fish puts a modern twist on the iconic North American steakhouse by offering a stylish ambiance. Choose from steak, fish, lobster, chicken and more to enjoy alongside a nice glass of wine. Address: 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-453-0776 Facebook | Instagram Mon Paris Patisserie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena Krasnova Pastry Chef (@monparis.ca) Take your tastebuds all the way to Paris and try Mon Paris Patisserie. This little nook serves various desserts and pastries from your classic croissants and macarons to fancier sweets like toffee cake, lemon mouse cake, and la rose cake, which is a mascarpone mousse infused with water and grapefruit. Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby604-564-5665 Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZUBU ramen (@by.zubu)

Located in Metrotown, this spot offers authentic Japanese ramen, hand-made gyoza, and fresh temaki. You can check out their full menu online and see what you’re in for.

Address: 4575 Central Boulevard M01, Burnaby

Phone: 604-229-2477

Facebook| Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time & Place Metrotown (@timeandplaceburnaby)

Diners can expect a variety of highlights including handmade pizzas, seafood-focused bowls, a variety shareables, and a 4 to 6 pm happy hour from Thursday to Saturday. The fresh eatery will also offer a cocktail program full of “summer sippers” like the Southern Peach, a bourbon and Aperol spiked iced tea with white peach puree and thyme.

Address: 6083 McKay Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-639-3756

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela | Vancouver Foodie 🍰 (@angelanomz)

This chain offers individual hotpots perfect for cold days in Metro Vancouver. With a location in Burnaby, patrons can take a seat and enjoy some Taiwanese hot soup.

Address: 5276 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-620-9737

Facebook | Instagram