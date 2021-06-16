Best restaurants in Burnaby you need to try at least once
Burnaby’s got a seriously good food game, so much so, that we’ve decided to make a list of a few of the must-hit places to grab some grub in the bustling BC city.
Whether you feel like Italian, Japanese, Thai or beyond — Burnaby has all kinds of cuisine to satisfy every palette.
Mamma Mia! Anton’s is known for its extremely generous portions that are mostly under $20. Alfredo, spaghettini, and bolognese — you name it, you can order it and enjoy it for one, two, or three meals depending on your appetite. If you finish the entire mountain of pasta on your plate, you even get a special Anton’s pen.
Address: 4260 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-6636
50’s Burgers
50’s Burgers is an independently owned burger joint in Burnaby, known for making “real hamburgers.” They have tons of options for burgers under $10, such as veggie, meat or chicken — so be sure to stop by.
Address: 7741 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-1950
The One Restaurant
The One Restaurant offers standard Taiwanese comfort food for a great price. Options include fried rice, fried noodles, dumplings and even bubble tea as a dessert.
Address: 5908 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-569-1866
The Bao Place
Located near Metrotown, The Bao Place serves fresh, homemade steamed buns with an array of tasty ingredients. The most popular baos include pork deluxe, barbeque delight, spicy chicken, and any of the sweet baos.
Address: 4673 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 778-712-3228
Hart House
Located on a historic 13-acre estate, Burnaby’s Hart House offers Pacific Northwest cuisine in a unique and elegant setting, right on Deer Lake.
Address: 6664 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-4278
Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria
Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria has a spacious patio perfect for plans with family and friends. Join them on their patio for delicious Italian food and happy hour drinks.
Address: 6011 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-8002
Fondway Cafe
Fondway Cafe specializes in coffee, tea and Asian-inspired pastries. Stop by for a sweet breakfast, you surely won’t regret it.
Address: 4462 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-283-6997
Glenburn Soda Fountain
A sugar lover’s paradise, Glenburn offers a large selection of ice cream treats including sundaes, milkshakes, and malts, along with candy and soda syrups. The creations that come from this old-school handmade dessert spot are completely drool-worthy, and things get crazy with cookie and brownie sundaes and insane seasonal flavours too.
Address: 4090 Hastings St, Burnaby
Phone: 604- 565-0155
Saffron is a fantastic spot to head for authentic Tandoor dishes and traditional sweets. Enjoy the lunch and dinner buffet or opt for a Biryani Rice Bowl, Saffron Thali, or curry to dine in or take out. This spot also has a stellar vegan menu and tons of vegetarian dishes along with beer and highballs.
Address: 4300 Kingsway #5, Burnaby
Phone: 604-436-5000
Gold Train Express II
Known for their Vietnamese food, Gold Train II Express offers delicious pho and Vietnamese appetizers. It’s a great go-to for quick and quality pho for a good price.
Address: 105 – 7515 Market Crossing, Burnaby
Phone: 604-559-8688
Garlic & Chili Restaurant
Chilli and Garlic offers authentic Chinese cuisine for a great price. Be sure to try their crispy spring rolls, tofu wraps, and spicy string beans. Their menu also offers seafood, chicken, and lamb dishes served with either rice or noodles.
Address: 5901 Broadway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-8361
Mr. Pan Pizza
Whether you need pizza at home, the office, or at a party, Mr. Pan Pizza delivers you fresh, delicious, pizza on time. They also have offer authentic Indian food made from fresh, natural ingredients from local farms. So come on by, for a taste of multiple cuisines.
Address: 3718 Canada Way, Burnaby
Phone: 604-433-8700
Green Leaf Cafe
This popular sushi spot is worth all the rage. Green Leaf uses fresh, local ingredients to offer you delicious sushi rolls. Make sure to try their famous Salmon Oshi and Aburi Tobiko rolls while you’re here.
Address: 9604 Cameron Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-444-9802
Dae-Ji Cutlet House
Dae-Ji serves ‘comfort food’ with a wide selection of Korean-style cutlets including pork, chicken, fish and rice dishes. Their, famous Kimchi fried rice is also known to be one of the best in town.
Address: 4883 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 778-379-3088
Jo Ju Tofu Hotpot
This Authentic Taiwanese food spot offers both tofu hotpot, but also bubble tea. They also have signature dishes like salty pepper chicken (chicken, rice, and soup), chicken nugget (chicken on rice with an egg), and blazing spicy pot (spicy seafood soup).
Address: 4544 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-297-0371
Midam Cafe & Bistro
Serving authentic Korean cuisine, Midam Cafe & Bistro has tons of flavourful dishes. They offer rice cakes, hot pots and sizzling plates in a contemporary cafe environment.
Address: 4501 North Road #110a, Burnaby
Phone: 604-568-5357
Sushi Garden
This sushi restaurant is a popular spot for locals for a quick bite to eat. Sushi Garden offers great portions and a variety of sushi options for a great price. Head on over and make sure to order their famous salmon sashimi dish.
Address: 4269 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-294-0104
Address: 4635 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-1139
Address: 7413 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-436-0104
Sooda Korean BBQ
You might know Sooda because it serves this epic 18-inch roll made from a premium eye of round beef and rice. This spot also offers dishes such as insane spicy and cheesy Dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken), Bulgogi (thin grilled marinated slices of beef or pork), Dolsot-style Bimibops, and Kimchi Fried Rice to name a few. Sooda also offers ice cream soju cocktails.
Address: 4455 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-428-9227
Abyssinia Restaurant
Located in South Burnaby, Abyssinia offers Ethiopian cuisine with dishes characterized by a variety of spices. Don’t forget to ask for Abyssinia yebeg, tibis and a veggie combo (mahberawi) — a true Ethiopian meal.
Address: 7546 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 778-397-1121
The Gray Olive Cafeteria
Gray Olive Cafeteria is a cozy cafe known for seasonal comfort food. They offer breakfast, brunch, and sandwiches all day long! Be sure to try their eggs benedict or one of their mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches.
Address: 4190 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-566-9664
Queen’s Cafe
Queen’s Cafe by Eighteen Chefs is a taste of authentic Singapore food in Burnaby. If you have not tried Laksa or See Siam, rest assured that Queen’s Cafe is the place to go to enjoy these delicious dishes from Singapore.
Address: 7090 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-525-1666
Shanghai Dim Sum House
Located in the food court of Crystal Mall in Burnaby, Shanghai Dim Sum House has to-die-for dumplings, buns, dim sum and more.
Address: 4500 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-909-6688
OEB Breakfast Co. – Brentwood
OEB Brentwood was designed by Janks Design Group. It features natural light, an open concept kitchen, and a picture-perfect “Fill the Soul” Instagram wall. Folks can expect to find OEB’s iconic egg lights at this spot along with a location-specific morning farm-themed 3D paper art installation.
Address: 4525 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-566-3447
Soon Coffee
Soon Coffee just opened and is all about making coffee affordable, delicious, and sustainable. They have a short, but sweet menu with the smoothest and most flavourful options.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Peaked Pies
Known for its sky-high Australian pies made with flaky pastry (featuring grass-fed butter from New Zealand), AA Alberta beef, Fraser Valley Chicken, and veggies, the new outpost is now open in Burnaby Heights. Peaked Pies will offer 12 varieties of pies including vegan, vegetarian, seasonal, and sweet options.
Address: 4114 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-558-3890
Sopra Sotto — Burnaby
All of Sopra Sotto’s menu items are prepared with care in the traditional Italian fashion. Try their handmade pizzas from their woodfire ovens, including Margherita, Cappricciosa, and Vegetariana. And don’t forget their delicious cocktails.
Address: 4022 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-423-3310
Gokudo Shabu Shabu Hot Pot
This hot pot spot has an extensive list of meats, seafood, veggies, and noodles to choose from. You can also pair your meal with a delicious cold Japanese beer.
Address: 4250 Kingsway #5, Burnaby
Phone: 604-438-5598
Atlas Steak + Fish
Atlas Steak + Fish puts a modern twist on the iconic North American steakhouse by offering a stylish ambiance. Choose from steak, fish, lobster, chicken and more to enjoy alongside a nice glass of wine.
Address: 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-453-0776
Mon Paris Patisserie
Take your tastebuds all the way to Paris and try Mon Paris Patisserie. This little nook serves various desserts and pastries from your classic croissants and macarons to fancier sweets like toffee cake, lemon mouse cake, and la rose cake, which is a mascarpone mousse infused with water and grapefruit.
This Vietnamese place offers a relaxed dining atmosphere for noodle soups & other Vietnamese comfort foods. Make sure to try their famous spring rolls with shrimp!
Address: 6701 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-544-5028
Chez Christophe
Much-loved chocolatier and pastry destination Chez Christophe is serving up delicious treats. You can also try these square croissant cubes, that are made up of square, buttery goodness.
Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone:604-428-4200
Big Star Sandwich
Whether you’re dining in or out, you can enjoy the slow roasted beef, hand-pulled turkey, and house-brined corned beef south of the Fraser. The menu here is packed with deli cuts, authentically prepared meats, soups, and stews, including a now-infamous feature titled ‘The Neeson’ – a combo of beef, bacon, hickory sticks, and spice.
Address: 6701 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-544-5028
Zubu
Located in Metrotown, this spot offers authentic Japanese ramen, hand-made gyoza, and fresh temaki. You can check out their full menu online and see what you’re in for.
Address: 4575 Central Boulevard M01, Burnaby
Phone: 604-229-2477
Time & Place
Diners can expect a variety of highlights including handmade pizzas, seafood-focused bowls, a variety shareables, and a 4 to 6 pm happy hour from Thursday to Saturday. The fresh eatery will also offer a cocktail program full of “summer sippers” like the Southern Peach, a bourbon and Aperol spiked iced tea with white peach puree and thyme.
Address: 6083 McKay Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-639-3756
Boiling Point
This chain offers individual hotpots perfect for cold days in Metro Vancouver. With a location in Burnaby, patrons can take a seat and enjoy some Taiwanese hot soup.
Address: 5276 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-620-9737