Looking for your next foodie trip? Well, the best restaurant in the world has just been revealed, and you’ll have to head to Barcelona to try it.

50 Best has revealed its list of the world’s 50 best restaurants, and Disfrutar has taken the number one spot.

As if being named the best restaurant in the world wasn’t enough, owners Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch, and Matea Casañas were also awarded the best restaurant in Europe in 2024.

“Castro, Xatruch and Casañas met at El Bulli, before opening Disfrutar in 2014,” said 50 Best. “Imaginative dishes are executed with exceptional technical skill and served in the most playful way possible.”

The restaurant features two parallel menus of 30 courses called The Classic and The Festival. You can find items like Thai-style cuttlefish with coconut multi-spherical, and squab with kombu spaghetti, almond, and grape. However, the spot is arguably best known for its indulgent caviar-filled Panchino doughnuts and frozen gazpacho sandwich.

“Regardless of the chosen menu, one thing is certain: you will have the dining experience of a lifetime,” continued 50 Best.

Unfortunately, no Canadian restaurants made the 50 best restaurants in the world this year. That’s not to say that we don’t have any great restaurants in Canada.

Montreal’s Mon Lapin recently took the top spot on Canada’s 100 best restaurants and Toronto’s Edulis came in second. Ontario and Quebec restaurants mostly dominate the top 10, but there’s some coastal representation with Vancouver’s Published on Main (seven) and Kiss Tanto (10), along with Halifax’s Bar Kismet (nine).

