Canada's 100 Best Restaurants of 2024 were just revealed

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants has unveiled its comprehensive list of the best spots to dine in 2024.

Now that the weather is getting warmer and more summer travels are on the horizon, you can put this ranking to use and embark on a cross-country food tour if you’re keen.

It’s the ninth annual edition of this list, and it’s packed with great restaurants located from coast to coast.

These eateries were chosen by food critics, chefs, restaurateurs, food-savvy patrons, and industry experts from across the country who were selected to vote for the annual list.

Montreal’s Mon Lapin has taken the top spot on the list once again and Toronto’s Edulis came in second.

Ontario and Quebec restaurants mostly dominate the top ten, but there’s some coastal representation with Vancouver’s Published on Main (7) and Kiss Tanto (10) along with Halifax’s Bar Kismet (9).

Here are Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2024.

Mon Lapin (Montreal, QC) Edulis (Toronto, ON) Alo (Toronto, ON) 20 Victoria (Toronto, ON) Langdon Hall (Cambridge, ON) Restaurant Pearl Morissette (Jordan Station, ON) Published on Main (Vancouver, BC) Beba (Verdun, QC) Bar Kismet (Halifax, NS) Kissa Tanto (Vancouver, BC) Monarque (Montreal, QC) Quetzal (Toronto, ON) Montréal Plaza (Montreal, QC) St. Lawrence (Vancouver, BC) Dreyfus (Toronto, ON) L’Abattoir (Vancouver, BC) Giulia (Toronto, ON) Prime Seafood Palace (Toronto, ON) Toqué! (Montreal, QC) AnnaLena (Vancouver, BC) Cabaret l’Enfer (Montreal, QC) Boulevard (Vancouver, BC) River Café (Calgary, AB) Canoe (Toronto, ON) Eight (Calgary, AB) Hexagon (Oakville, ON) Marilena (Victoria, BC) Riviera (Ottawa, ON) Taverne Bernhardt’s (Toronto, ON) Sushi Masaki Saito (Toronto, ON) Wild Blue (Whistler, BC) La Cabane d’à Côté (St-Benoît de Mirabel, QC) Aburi Hana (Toronto, ON) Casa Paco (Toronto, ON) Mimi Chinese (Toronto, ON) Portage (St. John’s, NL) Botanist (Vancouver, BC) Sunnys Chinese (Toronto, ON) Deer + Almond (Winnipeg, MB) The Pine (Collingwood, ON) Joe Beef (Montreal, QC) Maenam (Vancouver, BC) Atelier (Ottawa, ON) Bar Isabel (Toronto, ON) Famiglia Baldassarre (Toronto, ON) D.O.P. (Calgary, AB) Mott 32 (Vancouver, BC) La Quercia (Vancouver, BC) Sushi Yugen (Toronto, ON) Salle Climatisée (Montreal, QC) Au Pied de Cochon (Montreal, QC) Major Tom (Calgary, AB) L’Express (Montreal, QC) Kitano Shokudo (Otto Bistro) (Montreal, QC) Paloma (Montreal, QC) Nora Gray (Montreal, QC) Fogo Island Inn (Joe Batt’s Arm, NL) Auberge St-Mathieu (St-Mathieu, QC) Masayoshi (Vancouver, BC) Tanière3 (Quebec City, QC) Lawrence (Montreal, QC) Burdock & Co. (Vancouver, BC) Bar St-Denis (Montreal, QC) Cioppino’s (Vancouver, BC) Pompette (Toronto, ON) Giulietta (Toronto, ON) Hawksworth (Vancouver, BC) Pichai (Montreal, QC) Bouillon Bilk (Montreal, QC) Actinolite (Toronto, ON) Arlo Wine & Restaurant (Ottawa, ON) Alma (Outremont, QC) Mastard (Montreal, QC) Clementine (Winnipeg, MB) Supply and Demand (Ottawa, ON) Änkôr (Canmore, AB) Bar Prima (Toronto, ON) Tetsu Sushi Bar (Vancouver, BC) Sabayon (Montreal, QC) Le Vin Papillon (Montreal, QC) Don Alfonso 1890 (Toronto, ON) Savio Volpe (Vancouver, BC) Foxy (Montreal, QC) Gia Vin & Grill (Montreal, QC) Oddbird (St. Catherine’s, ON) Elephant (Vancouver, BC) Casavant (Montreal, QC) Hearth (Saskatoon, SK) Arvi (Quebec City, QC) Sushi Hil (Vancouver, BC) Espace Old Mill (Stanbridge, QC) Yujiro (Winnipeg, MB) Liverpool House (Montreal, QC) Barberian’s (Toronto, ON) North & Navy (Ottawa, ON) Hoogan et Beaufort (Montreal, QC) Buvette Daphnée (Ottawa, ON) Le Mousso (Montreal, QC) DaiLo (Toronto, ON) Park (Montreal, QC)

