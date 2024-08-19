It’s been well over a year since Aburi Restaurants Canada announced that Aburi Hana Vancouver would be launching.

Initially set to open the following winter, the hospitality group now has an update for folks patiently awaiting the highly anticipated dining concept.

“Due to significant delays, the arrival of Aburi Hana Vancouver has been postponed but hopefully not for too long. We’ll be sure to provide updates when a new location is secured in the future”

Dished has learned the signage/wrap for the restaurant has been removed. Aburi Hana was slated to debut on the ground floor of Alberni by Kengo Kuma, located at Alberni and Cardero Street.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted on all the updates around this concept. Stay tuned!

