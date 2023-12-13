Best places to find Christmas dinner to-go in Vancouver 2023

Let’s be real, not everyone enjoys making an elaborate festive dinner, but we all love devouring it. This is why we make a list of where to get Christmas dinner to-go in Vancouver every dang year.

If you want to celebrate with a holiday meal at your home but don’t want to commit to prepping, cooking, and cleaning, we’ve got you covered for everything from tasty turkey to top-notch holiday pies.

Here are the best places to get a delicious Christmas dinner to-go in Vancouver.

Peake is serving a holiday feast featuring some elevated classics for you to enjoy at home this year. This feast feeds four to six people and includes items like a sage and cinnamon-brined turkey and butternut squash cacio e pepe!

Orders must be placed by 3 pm on December 18 and can be picked up between December 23 and 25 at select times.

Order

Bruno is serving up a four-course Christmas feast this holiday season. You can order by the plate, which costs $69 per person, or you can order the feast for eight people for $530 (and it includes two bottles of wine).

All orders must be placed by December 20 and picked up between December 23 and 25.

Order

Whether you’re hosting the entire family this holiday season or having a more intimate dinner, Forage has got you covered.

You can order its whole turkey Christmas takeout, which includes a JD Farms specialty turkey dinner with stuffing, gravy, potatoes, and cranberry sauce and feeds around 12 to 15 people for $395.

Otherwise, you can also order its Christmas takeout, which includes salad, turkey with all the trimmings, smoked pork, and dessert for $55 per person.

Order

You can now preorder the ultimate holiday feast with a 12-hour slow-smoked brisket and ham from Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse.

Each order includes reheating instructions and can be picked up on December 24 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Order

Notch8’s Christmas Turkey To-Go is back.

Enjoy a holiday dinner from executive chef David Baarschers, complete with all the classics and even a decadent dessert.

Simply preorder, then pick up your feast on December 24 or 25 between 10 am and 4 pm. Additionally, you’re able to choose from a feast that can feed four to five people or one that feeds eight to 10 people.

Order

In addition to offering guests the opportunity to enjoy a festive dinner in its restaurants, White Spot will be serving up a Traditional Turkey Dinner to-go and a Heat & Serve Dinner for two options. The latter includes all the fixings plus a free five-inch pumpkin or apple pie.

Order

Truffles Fine Foods has brought back its premium Heat-at-Home Holiday Dinners for 2023.

You’re able to choose between its traditional carved turkey or festive plant-based loaf to enjoy. Each meal feeds four people.⁠

Be sure to get in your order by December 18.

Order

This Coal Harbour spot’s Festive Turkey Takeout program is a can’t-miss.

The “Gather & Gobble” feast feeds eight to 10 people and costs $479 per order. Highlights include a whole-roasted, all-natural Fraser Valley turkey and all the traditional trimmings.

Pickup time slots are limited, so be sure to secure your spot by December 20.

Order

The Lazy Gourmet has some great options for the holidays. Its festive set menu includes bites like a Hallmark Farms Turkey with Herbs and Burnt Orange or Chicken Apple Sausage Stuffing⁠.

Order

The talented chefs from Blue Hat Bakery-Café at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts have created a tasty take-home turkey dinner with all the traditional trimmings and desserts.

Each order serves two people. Preorders are available until December 22 or until quantities last, so order soon to secure your holiday feast.

Order

This year, Edge Catering has take-home Christmas dinners and deliverable Holiday Canapes.

All menu items included in this spread are fully cooked and ready to reheat in aluminum foil containers with heating instructions.

Get your order in by noon on December 19 and pickup December 24 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Order

Provence will once again be offering its popular Turkey-to-Go Christmas Dinner for takeout.

This traditional Christmas dinner is $49 per person, and each plate is pre-cooked and only requires reheating to serve.

The deadline to place Turkey-to-Go orders is December 22, and they are available for pickup only on December 24.

Order

Railtown Catering’s Turkey To-Go packages are back.

This year, the maker is offering a half-sized turkey kit that feeds five to six guests at $309 or a full turkey kit for 10 to 12 at $449. Hot and ready-to-eat packages are also available at an additional $50 each.

Railtown Catering will be donating a portion of its Turkey To-Go profits to Mission Possible this year.

Order

Joseph Richard Group is ready to get you set for Christmas dinner in your home.

Folks can pick from a pre-cooked dinner for six or a dinner for two and enjoy a family-style Christmas feast.

This offering is available for pickup through December and on December 25 at select locations.

Order

