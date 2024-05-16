NewsSportsHockeyCanucks

Vancouver's laughing men shirtless after someone burned Canucks jerseys

May 16 2024, 5:38 pm
Vancouver's laughing men shirtless after someone burned Canucks jerseys
The laughing men statues at English Bay are shirtless once again after someone lit their playoff Canucks jerseys on fire this week.

It’s a series of events that seem to sum up exactly why Vancouver has a no-fun city reputation — where certain people decide to go too far and authorities clamp down.

The Canucks jerseys appeared on some of the A-maze-ing Laughter statues by artist Yue Minjundoes earlier this month as the Canucks advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Playoff fever is running high, and other statues in the city have gotten Cancuks makeovers too, including the Lions Gate Bridge lions.

 

But on the night of May 14, someone burned the Canucks jerseys on the English Bay laughing men after the Canucks lost to the Oilers.

“This is disappointing to see, especially when everyone is coming together to cheer on the Canucks and enjoy a positive playoff run,” Sgt. Steve Addison said on social media.

By May 15 in the afternoon, the burned Canucks jerseys had been removed.

Several people weighed in on social media with disappointment.

“This is why we can’t have nice things,” one person said.

“Isn’t it a little too soon for you guys to be rioting,” said another.

Do you miss the Canucks jerseys at English Bay? Let us know in the comments.

