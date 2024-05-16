Pettersson went for a scoot after uncomfortable Canucks press conference



It was a press conference that had Vancouver Canucks fans and media talking.

Elias Pettersson spoke to reporters on Wednesday in a media availability that has been described by many as uncomfortable. Pettersson, who doesn’t seem to love speaking to the media at the best of times, wasn’t in a chatty mood.

“I know I can be better,” Pettersson said. “I’m trying out there. Maybe not going the best way right now, but yeah, I’m trying, I want to win.”

People focused less on what Pettersson said than how he said it.

When asked why it’s been so difficult to generate scoring chances the last three months, Pettersson refused to come up with an answer: “Yeah, good question.”

When pressed if he had any answers, Pettersson again declined: “Nope.”

He sounds like the guy who has the weight of the world on his shoulders. I have no doubt he will learn from this experience. People who write him off now will eat their words over time. — Y – Josephine (Taylor’s Version) (@Sinochick) May 15, 2024

One fan responded to the video by saying it looked like Pettersson had the “weight of the world on his shoulders.”

Maybe that’s why he went on a scooter ride.

The Canucks star was spotted riding a scooter in the bike lane on the Burrard Street Bridge at around 4 pm on Wednesday, Canucks fan Mitch Ellis told Daily Hive.

A fan that posted the photo on social media wondered if it was a move to clear his head. If so, Pettersson is taking a page out of Roberto Luongo’s playbook.

To deal with the pressure of the Stanley Cup Final in 2011, Luongo famously took a game-day walk on the seawall in Stanley Park prior to Game 5. He posted a 31-save shutout later that night.

What does Pettersson have in store?

Head coach Rick Tocchet has shaken up his lines with Pettersson in mind. He has just one goal and four points in 10 playoff games.

After spending most of the playoffs centring the third line, Pettersson has moved to the wing and is expected to play alongside Elias Lindholm and Nils Höglander.